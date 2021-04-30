‘Pause CoronaMelder app not bad for combating corona pandemic’

For the fight against the corona pandemic, it makes little difference that the CoronaMelder app does not notify users for two days if they have been in the vicinity of an infected person.

This is what the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) says in response to the temporary stop of the reports from the app. Minister Hugo de Jonge (Public Health) decided on Wednesday evening to suspend the reports from the CoronaMelder for two days, to check whether Google has solved a data breach around the system that uses the app.

According to RIVM, the CoronaMelder has the most added value if people have many “unknown contacts”. People have few such contacts now because of the lockdown that is still in force.

The number of unknown contacts has increased due to the opening of the terraces and the abolition of the curfew last Wednesday, but relatively speaking there are still few, according to a RIVM spokesperson against the ANP.

Public transport

For some people, however, the CoronaMelder is also an important tool nowadays, for example because they travel to work daily by public transport. RIVM therefore hopes that the reporter can be used again soon. “But the more easing, the more important it becomes for infection control.”

Quarter of the population has the app

Virologist Marion Koopmans also thinks that the effect of the break is “not dramatic”, because only a quarter of the Dutch have downloaded the app. “The most important thing is that people keep reporting themselves in case of complaints,” says Koopmans.

The CoronaMelder app has been downloaded a total of 4.8 million times on both iOS and Android. The app uses Bluetooth anonymously to monitor whether users have been close to other people for more than 15 minutes. If they then test positive, they can warn other users of the app.

Effectiveness

Recently, a survey found that more than 144,000 people have received such a report from the app. People who got tested after reporting were significantly more likely to be infected than the rest of the population. This would show that the app does have an effect.

Another study revealed many points of criticism : the app could be even more effective and would still ‘insufficiently support’ the source and contact research of the GGD. During the source and contact investigation, GGD employees must ask whether an infected person uses the CoronaMelder. If so, a code will be sent, but the user must then send the alert (anonymously), otherwise his or her contacts will not be notified. There can also be many days between the exposure to an infected person and the notification by the app.