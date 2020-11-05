Payment channels arrive at Prime Video: prices, theme and availability

Prime Video started from the last (if we compare it with the trajectory of Netflix or HBO) but in recent months it has been taking shape thanks to a whole series of exclusives, productions from different countries and, also, a policy of recovery of classic cinema that is delighting the most cinephiles. So it only needed to become a kind of cable television service where it is possible to hire packs of additional channels.

And in those it is because the “Channels” section has just arrived in Spain to expand this platform offer thanks to eight services that we can purchase on a monthly basis, as if they were other streaming platforms, but all contained within the Prime Video ecosystem. The one that we can enjoy in the apps of mobile devices, Smart TV and gadgets like the Fire TV Stick, etc.

Series, shorts, classics …

The new offer has all kinds of alternatives, depending on what we like. Starzplay, for example, offers us monthly series and movie premieres that are being added to its extensive catalog; MGM, for its part, will focus on what it calls “Hollywood events” and classics in film history, so that there we will be able to recover and re-enjoy some of the most important productions, especially from its age of gold.

New channel section of Prime Video.

Noggin, however, will focus on the kids, with programming based on the characters of Nick Jr. (Nickelodeon); Mubi will also be available with the premise of offering quality content, both series and movies that for the most part will be recommended thanks to an expert; There is no need to describe the TV Cortos channel: short pieces that are always a good showcase to get to know the filmmakers who will emerge in the coming years.

OUTtv will be the channel to watch films, series and documentaries based exclusively on the LGBTQ + collective, while QEllo Concerts will bring us music through major events featuring the most relevant artists and bands on the world scene, past and present. Finally we will have Mezzo, a channel well known among lovers of classical music, Jazz and dance.

These are all the prices that these channels have and that are marketed with a monthly subscription model:

Starzplay – 4.99 euros

Noggin – 3.99 euros

MGM – 3.99 euros

Short TV – 3.99 euros

Mubi – 9.99 euros

Quello Concerts – 4.99 euros

OUTtv – 4.99 euros

Mezzo – 2.99 euros

