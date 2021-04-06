Payments arrive at Clubhouse so you can leave tips to your favorite creators

- Advertisement -

It is evident that those in charge of Clubhouse are quite clear about the path they must travel and, before their social network is even available to all users, freely and without invitations, they have already pointed their finger where to look when it is about propping up the economic viability of the platform. And unlike other social networks that a few months after its premiere do not want to scare the audience with monetization of any kind, the guys from Alpha Exploration Co. have shown part of their letters practically at the beginning: there will be income and these, for now, they will have the form of help and support to the content creators that are within the social network. Support your favorite creators As Clubhouse is a fairly decentralized platform, it does not work with the formula of channels that manage personal profiles in the background, but it is the people themselves who become the product and hence the idea that we can leave a tip when they are in a chat room, giving their talk, program or talking about the subject that is to the audience that wants to attend them. However, although this Clubhouse Payments is already available, it does not seem that all content creators have access to this possibility of receiving money as this function has begun to take its first steps around a select few. The idea of ​​the social network is to test the feedback and comments of the audience and, depending on the adjustments that have to be made, extend it to practically all profiles. In addition to these tips to creators, Clubhouse works openly on the arrival of subscriptions to promote exclusive and original content within the platform. An initiative that we will see if it begins to close with a padlock some of the busiest rooms so that the only way to access them is by paying a small amount every month, as it already happens in other applications. In any case, Clubhouse has announced that, for now, practically the entire amount of these tips will go to the creator’s coffers, except for a small fee for the platform that manages payments. We will see if when the trial period ends it stays that way or from the social network they look for some kind of profitability setting the guidelines of what will be their future business model … payment.