PayPal will allow the transfer of cryptocurrencies to third-party wallets

PayPal already allows the purchase and sale of cryptocurrencies from user accounts in some markets. And it even gives the possibility of paying with Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

However, there are some limitations to this proposal that PayPal offers. For example, you cannot move your cryptocurrency balance to other platforms. A situation that is about to change.

PayPal will allow moving cryptocurrencies to third-party wallets

Although PayPal has the basic options to operate with cryptocurrencies, it does not allow moving them to other platforms. However, that is the next step that PayPal is preparing to consolidate its foray into cryptocurrencies.

As confirmed Jose Fernandez da Ponte, Vice President and General Manager of Blockchain, Crypto and Digital Currencies at PayPal, want users to be free to use their cryptocurrencies. And for this, they will open in PayPal and Venmo, the transfers of cryptocurrencies to third-party wallets.

This was expressed in an interview with CoinDesk:

We want it to be as open as possible, and we want to give our consumers options, something that allows them to pay in the way they want to pay […] They want to bring us their cryptocurrencies so that they can use them in commerce, and we want them to be able to take the cryptocurrencies they acquired with us and take them to the destination of their choice.

So users will be able, for example, to withdraw their bitcoins and transfer them to their own wallets. At the moment, PayPal has not provided details about this new dynamic that will be implemented on the platform around cryptocurrencies, nor has a date been mentioned.

Recall that PayPal began its foray with cryptocurrencies last year in the United States, with support for Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin. So users can buy, sell or keep their cryptocurrencies in their Paypal accounts. And this year the possibility of paying with the balance of cryptocurrencies was added.