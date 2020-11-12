PC and internet bonus of 500 Euros: the offers from TIM, WindTre and Vodafone

The main telephone operators in our country have finally started the offers to obtain the PC and internet bonus of 500 euros, the new incentive put in place by the Government to help less well-off families to equip yourself with an ultra-broadband connection and a device capable of guaranteeing access to the network. Through this program, the Executive and the Ministry of Economic Development aim to reduce the digital divide which, unfortunately, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, was particularly heavy, especially for distance learning.

How to request and to whom the PC bonus is addressed

For those who have not followed the events related to the voucher, the PC bonus is aimed at families with annual ISEE within 20 thousand Euros. Contrary to what was initially assumed, users who fall into this range will have to interface with the telecommunications operator chosen, presenting a self-certification, an identity document and the tax code.

Through the Revenue Agency, at the time of signing the contract (which must be from scratch, as the voucher is aimed only at those who activate a new line), the classic cross-checks will be carried out which will allow to understand whether or not they are respected. the requirements.

The first operators to have months from this front were TIM and WindTre, while Vodafone has revealed that its offer will be available to the public only in the second half of November.

TIM SuperVoucher

TIM has christened its offer “Super Voucher”, a name that makes it easy to recognize even in the eyes of the less experienced. By subscribing to the promotion, an ultra-broadband internet line up to 1 Gigabit will be activated, obviously where available. As established by the law, the 500 Euro voucher is divided into two sums: 200 Euro for the data line and 300 Euro for the device.

Starting from the offer, i 200 Euros will be paid directly on the invoices, at a monthly amount of 10 Euros per month for 20 months. In this way the bill will go from the classic 29.90 euros to 19.90 euros per month. Included in the fee are unlimited calls to all fixed and mobile numbers, and a HUB + modem with WiFi 6.

The remaining ones 300 Euros can be used to purchase the device. On the plate TIM puts the Samsung S6 Lite WiFi tablet, at a price of 29.90 euros (the sum exceeding the list cost of 329.90 euros), or the 15.6-inch Onda Oliver Plus laptop which costs 399, 90 Euros and therefore will require the payment of the excess of 99.90 Euros, obviously one-off.

In terms of technical specifications, the portable PC fully complies with the requirements of the legislation: it is based on a 2.2 GHZ quad-core Intel N3450 processor, Intel HD Graphics 500 GPU, 8 gigabytes of RAM and 256 gigabytes of storage . The screen instead is IPS Full HD, with 1080p HD webcam for video calls. The battery is 5000 mAh, for a notebook that certainly does not stand out in terms of performance.

There promotion has a duration of 20 months, after which it will be necessary to confirm the willingness to stay with TIM and therefore to pay 29.90 Euros per month.

TIM Super Voucher is compatible with FTTC or FTTH lines, also for ADSL and FWA customers who intend to carry out the transaction. However, in the latter case it will still be necessary to sign a new contract.

WindTre Superfiber

Also available WindTre’s offer, called SuperFibra. The access requirements do not change, as does the minimum guaranteed speed (from 30 Mbit / s). The voucher offers a discount on the monthly fee, which must be accompanied by one of the two tablets made available. WindTre in fact has decided not to offer any PC, but only tablets. Unlike what happens in the case of TIM, the choice is even wider in terms of budget division.

Those who choose the Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plusin fact, they will have to pay 7.31 Euros per month for twelve months for the connection, instead of the 28.98 Euros foreseen by the WindTre price list. No cost for the tablet, however. If you choose the Galaxy Tab S6 Liteinstead, the prices go up. In this case it is necessary to incur a one-off cost of 159.90 Euros for the tablet, and 12.31 Euros per month for twelve months for the connection.

Vodafone’s offer

THE details on Vodafone’s offer are few, and were last announced by the telephone operator. The offer will apparently only be available from mid-November, and as widely announced in the past weeks it will consist of a contribution of 240 Euros for the activation and payment of the Fiber connection, and 260 Euros for the purchase of a tablet.

THE 240 Euros will be paid to users in the form of a discount on the bill, in 24 months. The price of the offer will go from 29.90 Euros offered to everyone, to 19.90 Euros for those who can take advantage of the bonus. At the end of this period, it will be necessary to confirm the willingness to stay with Vodafone, but clearly the full price will be paid. Vodafone has specified that the bonus includes fiber optic connectivity up to 1 Gigabit, where available, and the activation of the Vodafone Station. Those who can subscribe to the FTTH service will also receive the new Vodafone Station Wi-Fi-6. The promotion will in any case be compatible with all connectivity over 30 Mbit / s speed, as established by the Ministry of Economic Development.

There remaining part of the bonus (260 Euro), as we said above, it can be used for the purchase of a tablet, but the compatible models at present have not yet been announced.