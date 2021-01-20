PDF Studio, the app that reads your PDF files aloud

- Advertisement -

Speech synthesizers represent a significant advance in technology in general. This is about the possibility that electronic devices have to emulate the human voice, through text input. An example of this is in the Google translator capable of reading what we write. In that sense, we want to present you an app that will read your PDF files aloud.

Its name is PDF Studio and it is a PDF reader and viewer powered by a speech synthesizer that will allow you to listen to the documents.

Hear your PDF documents read aloud by your smartphone

There are many situations in which we may be temporarily disabled to read. However, in these same situations we may receive an important document that we need to review. The options available range from waiting for us to read to trying to do so while you handle the situation at hand. However, using PDF Studio can take away this headache in a simple way.

In this way, if at any time we are disabled to read, we can probably hear and PDF Studio will support us in it. Its speech synthesizer is capable of reading aloud our PDF documents, in Spanish, so that we do not waste more time and we can obtain the information quickly.

This feature is a true wonder because it allows us to improve our productivity, saving time and effort. However, its functions are not summarized in reading PDF aloud, additionally, we will find the basic options of any PDF viewer. In this way, you can review your files, do searches or open a document at the same point where you left it.

Additionally, PDF Studio weighs less than 5MB so we are talking about a fairly light application. Those who frequently work with PDF files have in PDF Studio a perfect ally to facilitate their work.

