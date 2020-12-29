Pedrito Sola and Aislinn Derbez’s critique of “Wonder Woman 1984”: “So much waiting for nothing”

- Advertisement -

The wait was endless, but after numerous postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wonder Woman 1984, The second installment of the film starring Gal Gadot, premiered on December 25 in US cinemas and on the HBO Max platform.

Although the BBC described the sequel as “a sweet and colorful adventure”, and “one of the most entertaining blockbusters since 1984”; and the portal Uproxx He compared it to “eating dessert”, among other positive reviews, some fans of the superheroine have expressed their disappointment on social networks. Among them, famous like Pedro Sola or the actress Aislinn Derbez.

This week, the driver of Windowing wrote a devastating comment on Twitter on the film. In the message, he pointed out that the second part of the saga was not worth it and crossed out the story as “absurd”. In addition, he complained that the protagonist, Gal Gadot, is lackluster, and the cameo of Lynda Carter, who gave life to Wonder Woman in 1995, disappointed him.

“I just saw Wonder Woman 1984 and it’s two hours thirty-one minutes of absolute boredom. An absurd story, badly edited, Gal Gadot blurred, and at the very end Linda Carpenter comes out very surged and botoxeada. So much waiting for nothing. Ashhhhhhh! ”Wrote Pedro Sola.

Aislinn Derbez added to the criticism and through an Instagram story, explained that it seemed a “waste of time.”

“Wow, one of the worst movies I’ve seen… what a waste of time. It was like watching a really bad Nickelodeon movie or something. And the first film is a beauty … What a shame, “said the actress from La Casa de las Flores.

Actually, Wonder Woman 1984 started with the difficulty of overcoming the great success of its predecessor, which premiered in 2017 and became one of the highest-grossing films of that year, grossing $ 821 million worldwide.

The first installment, which also featured Patty Jenkins as director, and Gal Gadot giving life to Diana Prince -better known as Wonder Woman-, received the general applause of the public.

With the Second World War as a backdrop, the protagonist faced a group of German and British soldiers, dominated by Ares, the God of War. An ode to female empowerment that captivated millions of viewers and he distanced himself from Marvel superhero tapes.

Although after that production many wanted the second part to arrive in 2019, Warner Bros announced that it would not be in theaters until June 5, 2020. However, the pandemic frustrated the initial plans, and se was delayed to August 14, then postponed to October 2, and finally to December 25.

On the synopsis, Gal Gadot had already advanced in the last Comic-Con that the story would be completely different from what we saw in 2017, and clarified that it was not actually a sequel.

“It’s a chapter of its own, a completely new movie. It is not a sequel, it is its own story ”, express.

Wonder Woman 1984 it is situated in the years of the Cold War. And while the spirit of the age is faithfully captured, it does not reflect the gender disparity of the moment.

In the film, Diana Prince confronts Maxwell Lord, an indebted businessman and family man who becomes a tyrant after stealing an ancient gem from a Smithsonian museum in Washington, where the Amazon works. The stone grants Lord, played by Pedro Pascal, the power to grant wishes, which he uses to swindle and deceive.

The rock will trigger numerous problems, and will give rise to a new villain, Barbara Minerva, who asks the gem to be able to look more like her friend Diana Prince, and thus acquires superhuman strength, and becomes Cheetah.

