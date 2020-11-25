Tech GiantsAppleTech News

Pegatron, one of the Apple equipment assembly companies, will invest $ 150 million in India

By Brian Adam
Pegatron, one of the Apple equipment assembly companies, will invest $ 150 million in India

Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Good news for India as one of the companies operating the Apple product assembly line, Pegatron will invest 150 million dollars in its first production facilities. It will be dedicated to the production of iPhones in late 2021.

A major announcement that will benefit Apple, Pegatron and Indian consumers

One of the most important emerging markets in the world will have a presence in terms of the production of Apple equipment, as relevant as the iPhone is. The first Apple Store in the country has just started online and an initial investment has now been approved in which the first Pegatron facilities will be built. Company executives stated that the COVID-19 pandemic threw back investment at the beginning of the year.

More investments of this type are contemplated to grow the production line. It has not been declared if the assembly of other products such as the iPad or the Mac is contemplated. Initial work on the first iPhone assemblies would begin in the second half of 2021 or until 2022.

One of Apple’s Major Assembly Partners Secures iPhone Production in Major Emerging Country

Pegatron has already started its business operations in India through statutory auditors, as well as remitting funds for a share subscription that began in September. They are very much into the country, having signed up for the incentive program linked to the production of billions of dollars. This would represent incentives for both Pegatron and Apple when selling “iPhones made in India”.

Pegatron’s presence consolidates Apple’s supply chains in India, Foxconn and Wistron already have a presence in that country. We will see if the Cupertino people settle a bit with this news because Pegatron is currently in labor disputes. They are accused of passing off students as regular workers making them work overtime and night hours.

