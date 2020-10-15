Latest news

Peig Sayers has no end, nor is there an end to it

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

A recent discussion on social media has revealed that the title of the new book is true for her stories ‘Peig Sayers – Níl Deireadh Ráite’

Peig Sayers has no end, nor is there an end to it

Yes an famous storyteller Peig Sayers who died 60 years ago in the public eye again – a new book of her stories is out, a new song composed in her honor and vigorously defended on Twitter.

The case of Peig, the storyteller from Dún Chaoin whose life on the Blasket Island has earned her worldwide fame, is being discussed on Twitter recently since Aodhán Ó Deá, from Conradh na Gaeilge, sent out a message in which he criticized expressing an opinion Newstalk broadcaster Sinéad Ryan on that radio station recently.

The case of the Gaeltacht and the publication of the first review of the Government’s Action Plan 2018-2022 for the Irish language which was to be discussed on the program Lunchtime Live Last Friday but instead Ryan started teasing her about Peig Sayers’ biographical work.

“She was the stuff of nightmares for any of us in school in the seventies, eighties and nineties.

“If anything is more likely to strip out the passion, joy and warmth from learning a language, she was it,” said broadcaster Sinéad Ryan before the start of the discussion about the Gaeltacht and the Irish language.

In a message he circulated on Twitter, Aodhán Ó Deá said that the broadcaster’s opinion was irrelevant.

Among the messages defended the legacy of Peig Sayers, was one in which a new video ‘Top of the Tree’ was shared, where Peig’s voice is added to music by Alfonz the Ghost.

Others referred to events in Peggy’s life that are not often remembered.

Many people said that they were fed up with the criticism of Peig when discussing the Irish language.

Gif released by TG4 attracted the most hearts.

Others questioned the origins of hatred for Peggy and her work.

Speaking to Tuairisc.ie, the Green Party ‘s Irish language spokesman, Peter Kavanagh, said that the online discussion shows that the Irish language community is sick and tired of the references to Peig when discussing Irish language matters today.

“It is not valid to talk about Peig when the case of the Gaeltacht today is being discussed. It is an obsolete old trope and sick people are tired of listening to it.

“There is no other subject in the world that would be brought up so often. Imagine if someone was talking about getting a vaccine for Covid-19 and someone else would just say ‘I hated science at school’. It doesn’t fit at all, ”said Peter Kavanagh.

Meanwhile, another reminder of storytelling ability can be found in a newly published book Peig Sayers – No End edited by Pádraig Ó Héalaí, a former senior lecturer in Irish at the National University of Ireland, Galway, and Bo Almqvist, the renowned Swedish professor and folklorist who died seven years ago.

The new book, published by New Island Books, is a collection of stories collected by the Irish Folklore Commission from Peig Sayers himself between 1952 and 1958.

Recordings of Peig’s storytelling can be heard on the two CDs that accompany the book as well as transcripts and English versions of the stories.

