Peoople buys the social network 21 Buttons

The social network specialized in fashion 21 Buttons, of Spanish origin and very popular among influencers, who use it to share looks and interact with brands, and in which users can find different ways of dressing and inspiration for their outfits, has been purchased by the Spanish platform of social recommendations Peoople, where users can earn money with the recommendations they make.

21 Buttons was launched 6 years ago in Barcelona

21 Buttons, a startup of Barcelona origin, was launched 6 years ago by Jaime Farrés and Marc Soler. Now it will be integrated into the Peoople structure, a social platform that will now have more than 28 million users worldwide.

People will integrate the 21 Buttons technology into its mobile application, something that it will carry out progressively over the next few months, so that users can make recommendations on any type of product, not only fashion, but also other products such as series, books, fashion, travel, restaurants….

According to the data released by the company, the purchase will allow you to have more than 10,000 influencers registered and more than 16 million recommendations published, thus becoming a great sales channel for brands and a useful tool for influencers.

All publications – both from Peoople and 21 Buttons – include a link that allows users to buy directly from the published recommendations. According to the information provided by the firm, between both platforms there are more than 35 million leads during 2020, users who clicked on a link to directly access the online store where you can buy that product.

In addition, the acquisition will be a gateway to new territories. For example, Peoople is very popular in Spain and Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Peru …), but 21 Buttons has a presence in European countries such as France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy … and also in other territories such as Russia or Turkey.

