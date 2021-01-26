People in Leitrim seeking compensation for bog slippage

- Advertisement -

The State has not yet decided to provide compensation to those affected by a bog landslide that occurred at Mount Shea in Co Leitrim in June last year, when 160,000 tonnes of peat was spread on their land.

The Irish Farmers’ Association told RTÉ / TG4 News that farmers were not to blame for the incident and that their income should not be hit as a result.

Farmers are seeking compensation for maintenance works and for grazing loss, the organization said.

On June 28 last year, 160,000 tonnes of peat slipped down from Mount Shea into the River Duff and half the peat over 106 acres of land near Drumkeeran.

At the time, people were forced to leave their homes and about a score of farmers have not been able to use some land since then due to the peat bog.

The landslide occurred after a few days of torrential downpour.

A report by RPS Consulting consultants on the incident states that there is a real risk of a recurrence in the area but the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage believes that Leitrim County Council has worked hard for a number of months to reduce the risk. mitigation.

The root cause of the slip was not confirmed in the consultants’ report but further research on the issue is planned by a technical steering group chaired by Minister of State at the Department of Heritage Malcolm Noonan.

A working group is discussing the issue with the technical steering group looking at possible maintenance work on the affected land.

A new dam is among the works carried out by Leitrim County Council to mitigate the danger.

The RPS Consulting report states that it would cost the State between € 316,000- € 530,000 to purchase the affected land and it would cost seven times that, between € 3- € 4 million, to move all the peat.

In a statement, the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage said no decision had been made to purchase the land or compensate landowners.

The Department says it is looking at all the options available to it for improving the land and is looking to determine the root cause of the bog slip.

Leitrim County Council carries out monthly water quality tests in the River Duffery and Lough Allen.