People in this country lost € 2.9 million in the first eight months of this year due to bogus investments.

Gardaí say most of these fraud cases involved cryptocurrencies.

Fraudsters lure white-mouthed people into saying that reputable people have already invested in it and made a profit.

They convince them that hits like it are once in the nine heights and that the opportunity must be seized on the member.

Once people make their credentials available online, it is easy for hackers to take control of victims’ computers and bank details.

The Gardaí say that people over 40 have been the hardest hit and that people are reluctant to complain about the betrayal due to embarrassment.