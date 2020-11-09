Perfect Screen Protector for Curved Screens

If you are looking for a matte screen protector suitable for curved screens, check out this protector that we have tested. Good pretty and cheap.

I’ve never been a big fan of screen savers. When I receive a mobile to do an analysis, I usually remove the protector that arrives Pre-applied almost immediately. This is not because you hate having a screen protector, far from it. It just happens to me like mobile cases, that if I can’t find one that I feel comfortable with, I’d rather go without it.

Despite being a careless person, I have never valued the inclusion of accessories for protection and the only mobile with which that led me to a path of horror was with the Nexus 4. I am not willing to wear a shabby protector to solve my notable clumsiness and I prefer to be more careful, but I have never stopped looking at the screen protectors, informing myself about the types that were and what their properties were.

And finally I have found the perfect screen protector, for me and the mobile that accompanies me in my day to day.

Finding a screen protector is difficult when your mobile has a curved screen

One of the trends that I least like in the mobile industry are curved screens, and that is that beyond their aesthetics, they do not provide any kind of utility and only cause problems. They break more easily, repair them is more expensive and they do not provide any comfort. To top it off, reflections from light are annoying and finding the right screen protector was an impossible task.

Hydrogel screen protectors have been on the market for quite some time, but up until now I have kept them with suspicion because normally many people have complained about the rubbery finish they have. Beyond that, its best virtue is being able to adapt to curved screens, so as soon as I have been able to find a model that had a matte finish on Aliexpress, I have been encouraged to try it.

The protector arrived a month ago and I have been wearing it on a daily basis on my Galaxy Note 10+. The matte finish is great, and although in the first days we noticed some friction, with use it has ended up being a very soft and pleasant touch. That it is matte is a great point in favor, since I finally eliminate the annoying reflections of the screen by diffusing the reflected light. The reflection of the curve is still appreciated, but at least it is much less annoying.

The bubble-like marks on the edges disappear after a few days.

At the curvature level, it does not cover 100% of the front, but it does cover the entire curvature of the screen. This is only appreciated when we carry the mobile without a cover, since when putting the cover on it, the entire uncovered part is protected by the screen protector. The protector promises some resistance to impacts, although this aspect I have not tried nor do I intend to test.

It is possible that while reading this you have thought that I am a bit special with accessories, and the truth is that you are right. My choice of a perfect screen protector is the ideal one for the mobile I’m using and my particular criteria. If you are in a situation similar to mine, then hey, at least you already know that they exist and that for the price they cost they are worth trying.