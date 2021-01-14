Latest news

Permission sought to hold a meeting on the Language Bill in the Dáil itself

By Brian Adam
0
46
Permission sought to hold a meeting on the Language Bill in the Dáil itself
Permission Sought To Hold A Meeting On The Language Bill

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

As a result of the Covid-19, Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl has asked committees not to hold meetings in Oireachtas committee rooms this month.

Permission sought to hold a meeting on the Language Bill in the Dáil itself

The Irish Language Committee of the Oireachtas is seeking permission to hold a meeting in the Dáil itself next week to discuss the Language Bill.

The Chairman of the Committee, Aengus Ó Snodaigh, has sent a letter to the Ceann Comhairle seeking permission to hold the meeting in the Dáil chamber next Wednesday.

As a result of the Covid-19, Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl has asked committees not to hold meetings in Oireachtas committee rooms this month unless absolutely necessary.

With the Dáil being convened in the Convention Center in Dublin these days, the Dáil chamber in the Houses of the Oireachtas would be empty next week.

Ó Snodaigh says that the first meeting on the bill at the Select Committee on the Irish Language in Dáil Éireann itself would have “symbolic” power in terms of the “status of the Bill and the Irish language”.

In his letter to the Ceann Comhairle, Ó Snodaigh states that the Dáil chamber would comply with a number of other requirements in terms of space and translation and recording systems.

The Select Committee on the Language Bill will be undertaken by the Select Committee on the Irish Language. Only TDs will be present at the Select Committee meeting, but TDs and Senators attend meetings of the Joint Committee on the Irish Language, the Gaeltacht and the Irish Speaking Community.

The Joint Committee took the decision yesterday to adjourn all its planned meetings this month until the Covid-19 situation improves.

Aengus Ó Snodaigh states in his letter that it was decided to seek permission to hold Select Committee meetings due to the delay in the Language Bill to date.

He hopes that the Select Committee will be allowed to meet next Wednesday and Thursday next week to begin the Committee Stage of the Language Bill.

Ó Snodaigh stated in the letter that the members of the Select Committee would be happy to hold virtual meetings to complete the work.

All members would be required to be present in the Houses of the Oireachtas themselves to carry out the work but only the chairperson and clerk would be allowed in the Committee room.

The Select Committee has over 300 amendments to the Language Bill for discussion.

Ó Snodaigh has previously stated that it would take a month’s work to complete it, subject to the restrictions in place regarding the length of meetings in Oireachtas committee rooms. However, if the work is done virtually, it could be done faster.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Latest news

‘Lá dár saol’ – opinion given in the first ever Irish language case in the Court of Justice of the European Union

Brian Adam - 0
Clarification sought on a case brought by Peadar Mac Fhlannchadha, Deputy Secretary of Conradh na Gaeilge, against the Minister for Agriculture and the State...
Read more
Latest news

An Coimisinéir Teanga investigates the decision of a county council regarding parking signs

Brian Adam - 0
Members of the public have complained to An Coimisinéir Teanga about Cork County Council's decision not to use Irish on new signage to be...
Read more
Latest news

A case in Irish before the Court of Justice of the EU in Luxembourg today

Brian Adam - 0
Peadar Mac Fhlannchadha, who is Deputy Secretary of Conradh na Gaeilge, took the case against the Minister for Agriculture and the State A case in...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©