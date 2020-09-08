Permission to open pubs on 21 September

Opening permission for pubs without food may be subject to local restrictions

It is reported that the Government has decided to give open permission to pubs where food is not available on 21 September.

The government’s decision will depend on the level of disease in the community and may also take into account the strength of Covid-19’s spread in some counties.

Yes The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) is currently “particularly concerned” by the high incidence of the disease in Dublin and Limerick.

Pubs will be required to apply strict rules on social exclusion and hygiene.

Service at the table only will be permitted and people will not be allowed to order at the bar or sit at it.

About 3,500 or 60% of pubs have been closed since March and pub owners have been lobbying hard for some time to get permission to do business again.

Meanwhile, the President of the European Commission announced Ursula von der Leyen announces that Margaret McGuinness will be Ireland’s next European Commissioner.

The vacancy has existed since Phil Hogan resigned following the controversy over the Oireachtas Golf Club dinner in Clifden and the former commissioner’s visit to Ireland last month.

If the European Parliament gives its blessing to the appointment of Margaret McGuinness, she will be the commissioner for financial services, financial stability and the Capital Markets Association.