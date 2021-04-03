Personal data of 533 million Facebook users is leaked

- Advertisement -

One more: they have ‘leaked’ personal data of 533 million Facebook users, including full names and phone numbers, dates of birth, email addresses and locations, among other information.

As published in Business Insider, it has been the Israeli security expert Alon Gal who has raised the alarm. He explains himself On twitter that this dataset would have been around between different hackers since January, until one of them has made public the batch that is now being investigated.

Putting the story in context, the security breach starts from a vulnerability that Facebook fixed in August 2019, so all the information corresponds to the present in that period. Thus, it would not affect those users who have modified some of that data too much, but due to the type of data, it is to be assumed that the vast majority have seen their information exposed beyond the walls of the social network.

Gal himself became aware of the event earlier this year, when he discovered that through various Telegram groups the possibility of searching the stolen database was offered upon payment. Now it is no longer necessary to pay anything to access the entire batch, which has been shared openly by various specialized Internet sites. Facebook, however, has not yet come forward nor is it known to have warned any of those affected.

As has been seen, this security breach affects approximately 32 million users in the United States, 11 million in the United Kingdom and another 11 in India, although from there to the 533 million users that make up the package, there are a stretch, so most likely there are affected users across the globe.

In any case, it is not the first time that something similar has happened on Facebook, nor does it seem that it will be the last. On the other hand, the type of data stolen is not particularly sensitive, given that many users enter little into the privacy settings offered by the platform, which is not that it makes it very simple, precisely.

A little less than a year ago we learned of Facebook’s penultimate data breach, on this occasion, for having provided unauthorized access to user profiles to some 5,000 developers, due to a flaw in the platform that was quickly fixed. . Compared with gaps like the current one or some previous ones, little thing.