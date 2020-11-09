Petal Maps: we tested Huawei’s Google Maps

Petal Maps is Huawei’s maps and navigation application, which is already launched in beta form and which we have already been able to test. Do you stand up to Google Maps?

Petal Maps is Huawei’s maps and navigation application, which is already launched in beta form and which we have already been able to test. Do you stand up to Google Maps?

Huawei presented two of its own applications last week designed to replace Google apps on its phones, also in Spain. These applications were Huawei Docs and Petal Maps , which will soon reach users with the brand’s phones. The second of these applications is the brand’s alternative to Google Maps and we have already been able to test it.

Petal Maps is a maps and navigation application with which Huawei seeks to make the users of their phones forget about Google Maps , especially those who do not have Google services and applications and therefore use HMS Mobile Services . What can we expect from this application?

Petal Maps: with the challenge of replacing Google Maps

In the Huawei AppGallery we find a series of applications designed to replace Google Maps, such as Tom Tom AmiGO, which we already talked about in the summer. Although Huawei itself confirmed that they were going to launch their own application, which was finally made official last week at its presentation event. Petal Maps comes with the complicated challenge of occupying the Google Maps site on the Chinese brand’s phones.

The launch of it has already begun in beta form for some phones of the brand, such as the Mate 40, Mate 30 or the P40, although those phones with HMS Core 5.0 or higher can use it now. It is expected that over the weeks this app will be officially launched to more Huawei and Honor phones.

Petal Maps is an application that is now beginning its journey, which mainly gives us two basic functions: to be able to search for places or addresses on the map and to plan routes or navigate. For its operation on the phone, the application needs the location permission (GPS) and also an Internet connection . At the moment it does not have an option to use it offline as we have in Google Maps.

A basic and easy to use application

Petal Maps has a very clean and easy to use design . There are no additions in the application, which shows us the map, and a menu at the bottom. In this menu we have a search bar, to enter the site we want to search for. There are also three options: Explore (the current mode), Directions (navigation) and Me (your profile and app settings). This simple design allows anyone to use it.

When we want to search for a site in the application, we just have to use that search bar. We can also use it to enter the destination of our trip, for example, if we want to plan our trip to that site. At the moment, the application only shows us the duration times of said car trips . There is currently no possibility to see how long it takes to get to a site on foot or using public transport. The good thing is that it tells us, for example, the state of traffic, as well as the number of traffic lights on a certain route, as well as showing various route options when searching for a site. This helps us to plan the routes in a better way.

When we search for a site in Petal Maps, the application provides us with the essential data of that place : address, contact information and under the name we can see the distance from our location, in addition to mentioning the type of business it is. It doesn’t give us as much information as Google Maps, but at least we have the most essential data. In addition, we can mark sites as favorites, as well as add one as Home and another as Work, to plan routes with ease.

When browsing, the usual data is provided in an app of this type. It shows us the map and the directions that we have to follow to reach our destination. The speed at which we are moving at that moment, or driving, is also shown, because it is intended for cars, as well as traffic lights. Petal Maps is compatible with voice commands , so we can give orders, for better navigation with the app.

If we take a pause on the way, we can click on Finish and the application will stop that navigation. At the time of resuming it, we can press continue again and then we will continue with the route we were following at that time. We can also perform these controls with our voice.

An application taking its first steps

Petal Maps is a basic application , in which we miss a multitude of functions, which we have in other applications such as Google Maps. Although it must be remembered that it is taking its first steps in the market, since it has just been launched in beta form. So in future versions we will see improvements in it, which will allow it to become the alternative to Google Maps that Huawei is looking for. Maybe it will even become a rival on Android.

This application is already launched for some phones of the brand , such as the Huawei P40 and P30, as well as the new Mate 40. Although users with any Huawei phone can download it now, at this link . Its launch in the AppGallery has already started for the aforementioned models, but it is expected that these weeks it will be reaching more models of the brand.