Pete Docter, the director of Soul, discovers the secrets of the new Pixar film: “The idea is to reflect on what life is all about”

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Soul, the new Pixar film, a studio recognized by Toy Story, Gore, Coco, Cars and Monsters Inc, among many others, It will premiere on December 25 and will be available to all Disney + subscribers at no additional cost and as a single and exclusive premiere on the platform. “I think our film looks unique, different from any other Pixar movie and both worlds created look unique,” Kemp Powers, one of the film’s directors, confessed to Teleshow.

Like its predecessors, Soul It is an animated film but with a message and a completely enjoyable and interesting development for both children and the not so young. The story revolves around Joe garner (Jamie Foxx), a high school music teacher whose main dream was always to have a chance at a legendary jazz club in NY due to his love for the genre and linked to a passion he shared with his father. When suffering an accident and falling into a sewer, Joe’s soul is separated from his body and he is on his way to the end of his life. Rejecting his destiny, Joe’s soul tries by all means to come back to life but ends up in The Great Before, a mystical place where souls train before reaching earth to inhabit the flesh of newborns. There he meets 22, a soul who does not accept his destiny and prefers to stay as a soul without the apparent need to live.

The streets of the American city, where most of the film takes place, are the main setting and one of the aspects that gives the film more life, and not thanks to the characteristic buildings, but “by the same people who inhabit it”. he pointed Powers regarding the visual construction and the creation of life within the film. “If you see the secondary characters in a movie like Soul, you will see a wide spectrum of characters. In fact, I think we had as many secondary characters than there is usually in a Pixar movie and on top of that we showed them a lot, “added the film’s screenwriter.

The idea of Soul, according to his own Pete docter, the other director of the film, is to understand what life is about, why there are happy days and others that are not so happy. In that sense, he also explains that the choice of jazz was evident when they understood that that musical style was the perfect metaphor for what they wanted to say in the film. “The decision that the protagonist be African American became obvious considering that jazz is one of the greatest contributions of the black community to North American and world culture,” confirmed Docter, who also acknowledged that he enjoyed visiting Argentina when he came to promote Intensely (2015) as director of the film.

In the original version, in English, the animated film has some recognizable voices for the older ones. Who plays Joe, the musician and protagonist of the film, is Jamie foxx (the actor who gave life to Ray Charles in Ray, among many other works), while the voice for 22, the soul that the jazz player must help, is Tina fey (the comedian known primarily for her work on Satuday Night Live).

To provide credibility and greater veracity to everything related to the chosen musical genre, the production received contributions from important jazz musicians and African-American culture such as the renowned pianist Herbie hancock and Questlove –Drummer of The Roots, who also has a role in the film. Furthermore, it was decided that Kemp Powers, Screenwriter of the film, he will also participate as a director, thus becoming the first black director of a Pixar film.

One of the aspects that stands out the most in Soul it’s the visually earthy thing about the movie. The textures, the settings, the movements of the characters seem acted and not animated. The work of the Pixar art department sought to innovate and, boy, did it manage to do so in the new production of a studio accustomed to great challenges. “ In many cases we broke the rules “, confessed Powers when talking about the creative process.

Pete docter, is the head of some productions that have amazed all viewers and in this case it is no different. His work is well known to those who like Pixar animated films: Monsters Inc. (2001), Up! (2009) e Intensely (2015). Films, already classics at this point, that combine ingenuity with serious and profound moments, the best tradition of one of the animation studios par excellence.

In addition, Docter was appointed as Pixar’s Creative Director since 2018, just at a time when the company was beginning to stop dedicating itself exclusively to films and began to expand into other content, with Disney + as a platform on which to settle and develop further. Anyway, The director always takes the opportunity to clarify that he continues to enjoy making productions that take families to the movies and that Pixar will continue on that path, even seeing the success reported by the subscription service of The Walt Disney Company.

This film, in addition, means an important bet by Disney and a change in its distribution system since it directly feeds its own platform without going through theaters. In a year full of uncertainties as a result of the pandemic that hit the entire planet, Disney decided to modify its premiere strategy although it says that it will be momentary until everything returns to semi normality. The question of whether large studios can survive only with virtual premieres is an unknown that will only be revealed as the days and weeks go by. Mulan was the pilot test of the Mickey Mouse company to determine the scope of this kind of launches. Soul, for its part, it may prove to Disney how necessary, or not, cinemas will be for the continuity of the film industry.

The decision to have Pixar’s latest production come directly to the streaming platform was announced by the same company last October. The news came after a series of suspensions of the premiere screened in cinemas: first it was going to take place in June, then it went to November to finally define the date at Christmas 2020. The more than 86 million users of the platform throughout the world will be able to enjoy the film without paying an extra cost to the subscription

Emotion, of course, is not lacking in this new production that Disney will give away for Christmas. The mixture of innocence and maturity in the stories that Pixar delivers is a classic, as are the tears for the public who enjoy stories prepared for both young and old.

I KEEP READING

|