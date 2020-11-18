Pfizer against Moderna and vice versa: the search for the vaccine is turning into a spectacle and the consequences of this are unpredictable

On Monday, November 9, last week, Pfizer and BioNTech announced that, according to their data, the vaccine they were developing was “more than 90% effective.” On the 11th of the same month, Russia declared that its Sputnik V vaccine was close to 93%. The following week, Moderna opened news reports saying that his had reached 94.5% and not 48 hours later, Pfizer counterattacked by raising its estimates above 95%.

Not only that, according to the statement, Pfizer will apply “within days” for emergency FDA approval and will initiate the procedures to request it in the rest of the world regulators. And, as we have been repeating these weeks, it is all fantastic news (even in cases where there are doubts). More data is needed, it is true; tons of them. But we are in a complex enough scenario that “blatantly lying” is a rational business strategy for corporations that play so much.

However, and regardless of what the final results of each of the candidates will be, what generates astonishment is a communication strategy that is transforming what until now was a bureaucratic and even boring process into a first-rate biotechnology career , but in a poker game in which the number of actors who “see” the bet invites one to think that more than one has to bluff. And this, although ultimately not the case, is a problem. A serious one.

How much does it matter to communicate well about health?

Information and health have a more complex relationship than it seems and, unfortunately, We have many cases that show how one and the other form a dense network of communicating vessels that have substantial effects on the normal population: eltroxin (a thyroid drug) in New Zealand, breast cancer problems in Australia following Kylie Minogue’s diagnosis. But the most notorious case occurred in October 2013, when one of the world’s great medical journals, the BMJ, published a couple of studies that suggested that the side effects of statins (an anti-cholesterol drug) could outweigh the benefits.

Although the data was only relevant in patients with low and moderate risk of cardiovascular disease, all the alarms went off. It was not a rare and inaccessible medication: in the UK alone up to seven million people used it on a regular basis. The matter was ruminating little by little until in March 2014 it exploded on the covers of the big British media.

Statins were never stopped being prescribed and, in fact, the NICE (the body in charge of setting clinical guidelines in the United Kingdom) expanded the population to which these drugs could be prescribed. It’s more, most newspapers did not even advocate its provisional withdrawal. The Guardian headlined “Doctors fear of statins can cost lives, researchers say” and the Daily Mail that “Statins have NO major side effects.”

Trust is not a renewable resource

And yet the background buzz about statin problems had important consequences. Even in a case like this, where the media acted in favor of the drug, between 11-12% of the people who took them stopped doing so as a direct or indirect consequence of media noise. People who, in most cases, needed and benefited from medicine.

Obviously, this is not an invitation to hide the problems of vaccines, much less to ignore the good news. It is an invitation to value that trust is one of the most precious resources available to the international health system. And, as we are seeing, it is not exactly a resource easily renewable; it is not something that can be wasted without considerable social consequences.

I do not doubt that this dance of announcements among the main candidate vaccines followed a clear logic: in some cases it will be a financial and commercial strategy; in others a desire to show a job well done or to use this as a political showcase; There will even be cases in which the desire to share good news with the whole of society prevails. Often times, it will be a mix of all of them. The question is whether we are entering a dynamic in which the costs of this staging exceed the losses. I do not dare to advance an answer, but I will not say that I am especially optimistic.