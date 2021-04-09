web
Pfizer Seeks FDA Permission to Use Its COVID-19 Vaccine in Children

Credit: nevodka / iStock.
Now that vaccinations against the coronavirus have begun in the world, companies are moving to also cover at-risk populations that were left out in the first wave. Among them are children, who were not included in the emergency authorizations initially given to vaccines such as Pfizer and BioNTech.

This, in particular, was one of the most extensive in scope, it was already approved for those over 16 years of age, instead of over 18 – as happened with its pair of Moderna. But with his new request it could become the first that could be officially offered to children and adolescents.

Pfizer seeks to include children between the ages of 12 and 15 in its vaccine distribution

Pfizer and BioNTech have determined that their coronavirus vaccine is effective in children and adolescents between the ages of 12 and 15. For this reason, he hopes to expand his existing permission for this new age group to join his allowed patients.

To communicate its resolution, Pfizer posted a thread on its official Twitter account:

“Today, with @BioNTech_Group, we submitted a request to the US FDA to expand the emergency use of our COVID-19 vaccine to adolescents ages 12-15.”

As we can see, within this it announces that the Pfizer-BioNTech agreement has already requested the FDA (Food and Drugs Administration) to expand the scope of its emergency authorization in order to also serve young people. For now, there has not been a response from the regulator, but it should be pronouncing itself shortly.

Because right now?

Through a joint statement, this Friday, April 9, Pfizer and BioNTech revealed that their vaccine had proven to be 100% effective in children between 12 and 15 years old. The latter based on the information that could be obtained about the candidate during the tests of the third phase of the clinical trials.

With its publication, companies hope to be able to publicize both their new plan and why their vaccine could really be safe and effective for puberty. According to another tweet in the aforementioned thread, Pfizer hopes to be able to offer its vaccine protection to children before the new 2021 school term begins.

Also, the company commented in the same thread that:

“We plan to request similar rulings from other regulatory authorities around the world in the coming days.”

So we can be sure that we will soon hear more news about Pfizer and its attempt to increase the range of its vaccine to protect a population that, until now, simply have not been offered alternative protection.

