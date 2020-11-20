Pfizer steps on the accelerator and wants its vaccine to be the first to be licensed in Europe and the US: what is an “emergency use authorization”

Today, Pfizer announced that you have just submitted the application for the “authorization of emergency use” in the United States and have already started the procedures to get it also in Europe, Australia, Canada, Japan and the United Kingdom.

Days after the efficiency war that opened between the pharmaceutical company and Moderna, after confirming that the Oxford vaccine is also still in the running and with the Chinese vaccine already in use, Pfizer wants to squeeze its relative advantage to become the first vaccine approved in Western countries. Approved, yes, for “emergency uses”.

What is an “emergency use authorization”?

The “emergency use authorization” (AUE) is an abbreviated procedure that allows different drug agencies to authorize the availability and use of medical countermeasures with which to deal with public health emergencies. It is, to put it in some way, one in May. This specific case, and although the WHO has finally recommended to stop using it, allows us to fully understand the idea behind “emergency use authorizations”: trying to balance safety and the need for therapeutic approaches. Some are not quite right, such as remdescivir; others, like many diagnostic tests, have been enormously helpful in controlling the pandemic.

Under this logic, The pharmaceutical companies that work on the vaccine have been announcing for months that, as soon as they can, they would request this type of authorization. It has business logic, of course. Not only because arriving first ensures prestige, resources and a good bargaining chip; but because many companies are already manufacturing batches of the vaccine that they will not be able to use if they do not obtain some type of authorization. It also has social logic, in the sense that the vaccine has been selling for months as the great solution and getting it is something politically very sweet. What there are more doubts is whether it is the best possible decision.

Using this, they consider it problematic that the health authorities open that door. Till the date, the US FDA has never issued an AUE for a civilian vaccine And although they have spent weeks trying to devise a protocol to do so that is not insufficient or compromises the integrity of clinical trials, there are not many guarantees that they have succeeded. Hermes also explicitly points out that “a misstep could undermine the already delicate public confidence in any candidate.” After all, trust is not a renewable resource.

