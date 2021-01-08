Phantom, the electric skateboard that will take you anywhere

- Advertisement -

In recent years we have seen all kinds of devices proliferate around what has been called sustainable mobility. From cars to shared vehicles, bicycles, scooters, scooters and motorcycles that have left behind (those who carried it) those combustion engines and that they have jumped on the electrification bandwagon to allow us to circulate more ecologically through the city.

Now, if all those types of vehicles are the ones that have starred in that sustainable and green explosion, nothing was known about skateboards, gadgets that are the essence of that skater way of life that lives in cities and that, in addition to taking us from one place to another, they give us the opportunity to do the most incredible stunts and pranks that we can imagine. And if not, ask Tony Hawk.

Electrified and very fast

This Phantom is an electric skateboard that you have available through Indiegogo and who still has a few days left to complete their crowdfunding campaign, which, at this time, has far exceeded their expectations. With a very robust design, this skateboard is made of carbon fiber, which makes it especially resistant and light. It has a length of 80 centimeters long by 24 wide and its weight is about 8 kilos, which makes it very safe and stable when we get on it (another thing is doing stunts).

This Phantom has a 2,220W Dual Direct Drice motor capable of printing a power to the skateboard that allows you to drive at a maximum speed of about 30 miles per hour, that is, 48 ​​km / h. that in our country we will not be able to enjoy because, with the arrival of 2021, some of those limits have been reduced. Specifically at 25 km / h. in the case of this type of device that usually moves on the sidewalks of cities.

It installs a 43.2V and 10 Ah battery, which is enough to print this Phatom a range of 48 kilometers on a single charge. So it is ideal to move around the city, where it is very difficult to overcome that amount of distance with a single trip. In addition, it is manufactured with IP65 levels of resistance to dust and liquids, so we can wet it and pass it through practically any puddle without suffering damage. If you are interested, you have it available on Indiegogo, at a price of 969 dollars, that is, about 786 euros for a delivery date of March of this year.

