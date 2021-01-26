Latest news

Pharmacists angry at “being ignored”

By Brian Adam
0
0
Pharmacists angry at
Pharmacists Angry At Being Ignored.jpg

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

"Ignoring pharmacists"

Pharmacists claim that they are being ignored by the Health Service Executive in vaccinating people over 70 against Covid-19.

The Pharmaceutical Union of Ireland says it has not received a written explanation for GPs only administering the vaccine to people over 70.

Darragh O’Loughlin of the Union argues that there is no clinical reason for this decision.

Pharmacists have been vaccinating people over 70 against the flu every year for more than a decade without any complications, he said.

He also said that pharmacists were not given any information about when they and other pharmacy workers will be vaccinated, despite being an important part of the national vaccination program.

It was announced yesterday that GPs will give the AstraZeneca vaccine to people over 85 from the middle of next month onwards.

Doctors will then give the vaccine to people aged 80-84, 75-79 and 70-74 respectively.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Latest news

There is ‘no guarantee’ that the restrictions will end on 5 March – An Taoiseach

Brian Adam - 0
Everyone who comes abroad into the state will be required by law to isolate himself ...
Read more
Latest news

Extension to March 5 with Level 5 restrictions

Brian Adam - 0
The Government has agreed to extend until March 5 the Level 5 restrictions with a view to further suppressing Covid-19 disease. At its weekly...
Read more
Latest news

Inquiry into maternity and infant homes in the north

Brian Adam - 0
The northern authorities are to set up an independent inquiry into maternity and infant homes and Magdalene laundry centers in the North. The inquiry...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©