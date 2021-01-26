Pharmacists angry at “being ignored”

- Advertisement -

Pharmacists claim that they are being ignored by the Health Service Executive in vaccinating people over 70 against Covid-19.

The Pharmaceutical Union of Ireland says it has not received a written explanation for GPs only administering the vaccine to people over 70.

Darragh O’Loughlin of the Union argues that there is no clinical reason for this decision.

Pharmacists have been vaccinating people over 70 against the flu every year for more than a decade without any complications, he said.

He also said that pharmacists were not given any information about when they and other pharmacy workers will be vaccinated, despite being an important part of the national vaccination program.

It was announced yesterday that GPs will give the AstraZeneca vaccine to people over 85 from the middle of next month onwards.

Doctors will then give the vaccine to people aged 80-84, 75-79 and 70-74 respectively.