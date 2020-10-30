Latest newsTop Stories

Philippines Brides and grooms overcoming deadly storms and flash floods

By Brian Adam
The bridegroom grabs the bride by the arms and barely crosses the floodwaters, Photo: Facebook
Philippines Brides And Grooms Overcoming Deadly Storms And Flash Floods

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The bridegroom grabs the bride by the arms and barely crosses the floodwaters, Photo: Facebook

Manila: In the Philippines, the bride and groom were getting ready to attend a ceremony when a floodwaters came their way, but the two crossed the floodwaters holding hands.

According to the World News Agency, storms and rains have flooded the Philippines, disrupting daily life in many areas and leaving people confined to their homes or relief camps.

In such a situation, a couple who had decided to unite in the same month without even considering the restrictions of Code-19, faced a flash flood while going to church on their wedding day.

The couple, who swore to tell their lives together, decided to cross the flood relay holding each other’s hands and after Code-19, they also defeated the flood relay and became one forever.

Pictures of the brave bride crossing the flood relay in her wedding dress went viral on social media and users praised the courage of the bride and groom and congratulated them on this unique wedding ceremony.

