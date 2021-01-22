Tech News

Philips 58-inch 4K TV and 8GB of DDR4 RAM at a minimum discount on Amazon

By Brian Adam
0
0
Philips 58-inch 4K TV and 8GB of DDR4 RAM at a minimum discount on Amazon
Philips 58 Inch 4k Tv And 8gb Of Ddr4 Ram At

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Philips 58-inch 4K TV and 8GB of DDR4 RAM at a minimum discount on Amazon

After reporting the discounts on the Samsung and Kingston SSDs we talked about this morning, let’s go back to Amazon again, which today offers two other very interesting promotions. In fact, at a reduced price we also find a TV Philips 58-inch Ultra HD 4K and 8 gigabytes of HyperX Fury RAM.

Amazon discounts of January 22, 2021

  • PHILIPS 58PUS8505 / 12 TV 147.3 cm (58 “) 4K Ultra HD Smart TV Silver 58PUS8505 / 12, 147.3 cm (58”), 3840 x 2160 pixels, 4K Ultra HD, LED, Smart TV, Silver, 2020 model [Classe di efficienza energetica A+]: 749.99 Euro (799.99 Euro)
  • HyperX FURY Black HX430C15FB3K2 / 8 Memory 8GB Kit (2x4GB), 3000MHz DDR4 CL15 DIMM: 41.99 Euro (50.89 Euro)

For the television, at the time of writing the availability is only guaranteed for nine units, with delivery at no additional cost scheduled by Friday 29 January 2021 for Prime customers. It is also possible to add the extra 1 or 2 year guarantee at the price of 31.89 and 51.79 Euros, as well as make the payment in installments at promotional conditions using the Cofidis CreditLine.

On the RAM, however, delivery is guaranteed by tomorrow for those who order within the next 4 hours. The advantageous conditions provided for by Prime are guaranteed on both products.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Apps

This is Letterboxd, the film social network that everyone talks about

Brian Adam - 0
Today, thanks to the different streaming content platforms, users consume a large number of movies and series, which makes it difficult to keep a...
Read more
Apps

Twitter removes verification of inactive or incomplete profiles

Brian Adam - 0
It seems that Twitter is finally getting serious to reactivate its profile verification process. At the moment there is no exact date for...
Read more
Tech News

Apple works on a MacBook Pro with an SD card reader

Brian Adam - 0
Via Apple According to news outlet Bloomberg, Apple would be working on new computers laptops. Apparently the Cupertino company wants to bring...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©