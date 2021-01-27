Philips has new sports headphones, and they come with UV cleaning, heart monitoring and bone conduction technology

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Philips today has not only introduced televisions. An important part of its presentation has been dedicated to the headphones that the company of Dutch origin is going to place in stores over the next few months, and among these new models there are three that stand out from all the others for its interesting features.

A small advance to whet your appetite. Its new flagship model, the A7306, is a completely wireless sports headset (True Wireless) that incorporate heart rate monitoring and ultraviolet light cleaning technology. The A3206 model offers us three different fasteners that allow us to choose the one that provides us with the strongest hold. And finally, the A6606 headphones implement a peculiar technology: bone conduction.

Philips A7306 – UV cleansed and cardiac monitored

These sports headphones are the flagship model of this brand for the year that we have just started. They incorporate speakers with a 9mm diaphragm, and, according to Philips, they promise us a maximum autonomy of six hours extendable with 18 more hours if we resort to the charging case. However, these are not its most attractive features.

The ultraviolet light emitted by the charging case has germicidal capacity, so in theory it should be able to eliminate a wide range of potentially harmful microorganisms

What makes these headphones different is that they incorporate a heart rate monitor compatible, always according to Philips, with most of the apps of fitness that we can get in the application stores. It sounds really good, especially if we play sports regularly and don’t use a smartwatch or a quantifying bracelet that incorporates this feature. It will be interesting to see if the sensor built into these headphones can accurately measure our heart rate.

Another attractive feature of these sports headphones is that they incorporate an automatic cleaning function using ultraviolet light that is activated when they are inserted in the charging case. The cleaning process takes 20 seconds, and germicidal capacity This light should allow you to effectively kill a wide range of harmful microorganisms.

Philips A3206 and A6606: bone conduction keeps us alert when environment matters

The A3206 model offers us resistance to water, compatibility with Google and Siri, and a maximum autonomy, according to Philips, of 10 hours. The cable that joins them has been reinforced with Kevlar to withstand high tension without reaching its breaking point, and, in addition, they incorporate three different fasteners that seek to offer us a firm hold, so these headphones should allow us to practice sports with intensity.

Finally, what makes the A6606 different is that it uses bone conduction technology, so it directly transmits the vibrations that carry musical information to our ears not through our pinna, but through our cheekbones. In this way our ears are free so that we can receive sound stimuli from the space in which we find ourselves.

The A6606 headphones use bone conduction technology and incorporate a high visibility LED light

This solution is interesting when we want to listen to music, but we need to do it without isolating ourselves from our surroundings, such as when we practice cycling and for our own safety we want to listen to the noise emitted by cars that pass by. In addition, they also incorporate a high visibility LED light that we can control through an app installed on our smartphone. According to Philips, their autonomy is close to 9 hours, they have an IP67 degree of protection that makes them waterproof and resistant to dust and sweat, and they incorporate two microphones to pick up our voice during calls.

Philips A7306, A3206 and A6606: price and availability

These are the prices and the dates on which these new headphones will arrive in stores: