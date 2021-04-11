Phone 12, the launcher that will turn your Android into iOS

- Advertisement -

One of the wonders of Android since its appearance is in its customization functions. At the moment it is normal for us, but this section is so flexible that we can work with different modes of the interface, making use of the launchers. In that sense, we will present you one with which you can convert your Android into iOS.

Its name is Phone 12 and it is a great launcher that applies quite deep changes, so that your Android looks and has some iOS functions.

So you can turn your Android into iOS

As regards customization, it is always a matter of taste and in that sense, many users prefer the distribution of the iOS interface to that of Android. If you are an iPhone user and you do not get used to the Android interface, it will be enough to convert that Android into iOS through a launcher. In the store we will find dozens of launchers, however, the one that we present today is perhaps the most recommended.

Phone 12 is capable of modifying the icons, the interface and also incorporates sections such as the iOS control center. In this way, not only will we have a kind of placebo with a different interface, but we can also handle the equipment as if it were an iPhone.

If we go in detail, Phone 12 will incorporate the iOS icons, the folders and also the wallpapers. You will also have the iPhone lock screen, the notification panel and the status bar. But, perhaps the most interesting is the integration of the typical iOS control center.

One of the only setbacks you will find with Phone 12 is that it brings advertising. This can be a disadvantage for the user experience, considering that it will display ads at any time. If you want to turn your Android into iOS, Phone 12 is a great alternative that comes very close to the experience that Apple devices provide.

For get It, follow this link.

