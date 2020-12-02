Phone Test, test your Android components for faults

Mobile devices have become quite complex equipment and it is not for less considering the amount of tasks they fulfill. This means that smartphones have different sensors and components and the health of the equipment depends on their proper functioning. But you don’t need to be a technician or an expert in the area to know if something is wrong and the app that we will present makes it clear. It is a tool that will test the components of your Android in search of faults.

Its name is Phone Test and it is a simple application that will take you through a process through which the components of the device will be tested.

Test your Android components to check their health

One case in which it would be excellent to have a tool like Phone Test is when we are going to buy a used computer. Sellers often hide information about certain flaws, so scanning for a problem is a valid step before putting your money into the product. Best of all, with this application we will not need to be experts in the area, because the app will take us through the process in a very simple way.

When you run the application you will receive 3 options on the main screen: screen, guided test and report. In this case we are dealing with the second option “Guided Test”, the main attraction of this app that will take us step by step through the tests of each sensor. Here you will be able to know the status of the camera, the screen, the touch sensor, regarding the network, vibration and more.

As you take each test, 3 options are presented: Ok, No Good, and Skip. You must check it at the end of each one in order to feed the final report where we can see general information about the status of the smartphone components.

The process does not take more than 5 minutes and at the end you will be able to know in detail if everything is going well on the Android smartphone you are testing.

To download it, follow this link.

.