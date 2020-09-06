Phones you freaked out with back in the day: ASUS Padfone

We continue to remember legendary mobiles, after rescuing terminals such as the HTC ChaChaCha, the Motorola Flipout or the Sony Tablet P from oblivion. In this section we have recalled very peculiar mobiles, although few as unique as the ASUS Padfone, capable of transform into mobile, tablet and laptop.

Over the years, ASUS has released about 12 models of its Padfone, although we will focus on the first of 2012. It is a relatively normal mobile in itself, although it changes radically when used together with its official accessories.

ASUS Padfone technical specifications

ASUS Padfone screen AMOLED 4.3 ”

540 x 960 Dimensions and weight 128 x 65.4 x 9.2 mm

129 g. Processor Snapdragon S4 Plus RAM 1 GB Storage 16/32/64 GB Frontal camera Vga Rear camera 8 MP Battery 1520 mAh removable Operating system Android 4.0 Connectivity 3G

Wi-Fi b / g / n

Bluetooth

MicroUSB Others Compatible with Padfone Station, keyboard dock and Stylus Starting price 700 euros

From a technical point of view, the ASUS Padfone is not too different from other Android phones of its time. Launched in 2012, it was a compact mobile by today’s standards, with 4.3-inch AMOLED display and a resolution of 960 x 540 pixels, 1 GB of RAM and, yes, enough internal storage, as it reached up to 64 GB (also expandable by microSD).

Inside it had a Snapdragon S4 Plus processor (four cores at 1.5 GHz), a modest 1,520 mAh battery, removable as was common at the time, and an 8 megapixel main camera at the back and VGA at the front.

The connector to connect the phone to its accessories

In the technical section, the ASUS Padfone was another mobile of the lot, if it were not for the special connectors on its side who anticipated that this mobile hid a secret: the possibility of becoming a tablet or laptop without the need for folding screens or inventions, but rather in the Megazord style of the Power Rangers.

What was special about it?

A simple look at the images of the ASUS Padfone makes it clear that this mobile was out of the ordinary. As we have mentioned before, the phone itself behaved like a mobile phone of its time, with Android 4.0 and adequate power, although its main asset was included in being able to change the format after introducing it in its star accessory: the Padfone Station.

Padfone Station is something like an empty tablet inside, or almost empty: it had a 10.1 screen inches with 1280 x 800 pixel resolution and a 6600 mAh battery, as well as a hatch to place the ASUS Padfone.

When placing the ASUS Padfone on the Padfone Station, turned into a 10 inch tablet with an extra autonomy that is always appreciated. If you wanted to use the phone again later, you only needed to remove it from its hatch.

However, the transformation was not complete until one more accessory was attached: the keyboard. In this way, the original simple and compact telephone became some kind of simple laptop, with its full keyboard. Of course, we are talking about Android 4.0 and a 1.5 GHz quad-core processor, so forget about the latest multitasking productivity improvements in Android and we had a slower performance than when using the mobile in phone mode.

Is there such a thing today?

The original ASUS Padfone was launched in 2012, and in the following years there was a veritable explosion of variants and models. We had a Padfone 2, Padfone X, several Mini and other Infinity variants, but the dream of mobile phones capable of changing formats died sometime in 2014. Since then there has been no new ASUS Padfone.

The ASUS Padfone X from 2014 The ASUS Padfone X from 2014

There have been no Padfones for six years, although interest in a device that changes formats it is still there, in two variants: on the one hand, on folding mobiles like the Samsung Galaxy Fold; on the other, in the PC mode of some terminals such as Samsung Dex.

In folding mobiles Like the Samsung Galaxy Fold or the Huawei Mate X, we have a phone that can be unfolded to increase the screen size and be almost a tablet. It has the advantage that you do not need an additional accessory, although the disadvantage that when it is in “mobile” mode, it is not a normal mobile as the ASUS Padfone was, for better or for worse.

Samsung Dex on a Samsung Galaxy S8 Samsung Dex on a Samsung Galaxy S8

PC mode available on some Samsung, Huawei and mobile phones is another solution to transform the mobile into another device, specifically, a PC. This is more of a software solution than a hardware solution, although it is a good starting point to pave the way for the transformer mobiles of the future and make your conversion to notebooks more fluid and productive than ever.

In our review of the original ASUS Padfone, we described it as a phone from the future. That future has already arrived, and Android is better prepared than ever for this type of transformation, but for now no one has yet dared to create a mobile system with transformable accessories. We will have to wait for a future future.