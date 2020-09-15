Phosphine: What is the molecule linked to the alleged life on Venus

The substance that has been making so much attention in the last few hours is actually a rather unpleasant, highly toxic compound related to decomposition of organic beings and the mysterious “wisps“.

There is no need to ask if in the last moments having heard of the “phosphine“. According to recent events, the compound would be directly related to the discovery that will be announced shortly through the official channels of the Royal Astronomy Society: gas is the basis of the possible existence of “Life” in the Venusian atmosphere.

Here on Earth, however, it is not a compound that is loved very well: also known as Phosphane (IUPAC) or Hydrogen Phosphate, is formed by an atom of phosphorus (P) and three of hydrogen (H), arranged at an angle of 93.5 ° to each other, forming a trigonal pyramid. Phosphine is very rare in nature and is mostly associated with anaerobic ecosystems and the natural decomposition of organic compounds.

As mentioned above, when PH3 is in its pure form it is found exclusively in gaseous form, with extremely low boiling and solidification points: -88 ° C for the first and -133 ° C for the second. As you can see, its formula is very similar to ammonia (NH3), although with different properties (such as magnetic dipole and polar solubility) that make it incredibly more toxic and volatile. Precisely for this reason it is mainly used as an insecticide and pesticide in organic crops. Being rather reactive, phosphine is easily oxidizable: simple exposure to air can be enough to transform it into one of its corresponding “phosphinoxides”.

To overcome this problem, the producers of pesticides and rodenticides usually “block” it by means of chemical reactions with aluminum: in this way the new compound called “aluminum phosphide” is safe and stable. When it comes into contact with water or moisture, it releases phosphine, which becomes a highly toxic gas again.

Pure gas in itself, however, is not as bad-smelling as many think: the bad smell of “rot“Or” rotten eggs “is instead related to its bimolecular form P2H4 (Diphosphane) which forms very quickly – again due to the intrinsic reactivity of the gas – and in large quantities, especially on corpses of infected animals or marshes. One particularly foul-smelling place in the solar system might be Titan, full of phosphine and other unpleasant gases.

However, it is often associated with another, strange phenomenon: it is thought that the ease with which the phosphine goes into self-combustion is a possible explanation of the “wisps“. They are nothing more than real spontaneous flames that can suddenly appear in territories such as swamps, ancient cemeteries and ponds. Evidence of such fires often increases during the summer months. It is therefore very plausible that phosphine is the cause of these phenomena: the temperature of self-combustion of the gas is around 38 ° C, a value more than achievable in certain evenings and especially in these places just mentioned where the decomposition processes are always in motion.