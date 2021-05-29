PhotoKit, the editor you needed to make your photos look perfect on social networks

When we visit popular social media accounts and see their photos, the first thing we think about is how to get images like that. We might think that they simply have the talent not only to frame a perfect photo, but to look great on them. However, these photos generally have touch-ups and that is why we will present you a photo editor for your social networks with which you will get great results.

Its name is PhotoKit and it is a very interesting tool due to the number of alternatives it offers to enhance your photos.

An editor to perfect the photos of your social networks

Photo retouching is an area that has become extremely popular in recent years. The percentage of photographs on social networks that have undergone editing processes is very high. In that sense, you should not feel at a disadvantage because of how these images look, since, you also have the possibility of accessing tools like these, to achieve these results. PhotoKit is an example of this, an editor for your photos from social networks with dozens of options to enhance the images.

The service is completely free, it works from the browser and you will not have to register to use it. Additionally, it is a very intuitive tool, all the options are visible and they are very easy to use.

Upon entering the website, you will receive a pop-up window offering to open an image or use one from the gallery. The latter will allow you to test the tool and know all its options. The interface consists of the preview in the center of the screen and all the editing options on a ribbon at the bottom.

The tape in question is divided into 3 sections, one offering clipping tools, another with filters and effects, and the last with tools to play with saturation, brightness, contrast, and blur.

The editor will improve the photos for your social networks if you occupy the filters and effects options. It will be enough to upload your image, enter there and apply them with a single click. In this way, you can enhance your photos and make them really attractive to upload to your profiles on networks.

To prove it, follow this link.

.