PhotoResizerOk, compress, resize and convert images in batches

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Working with images can involve tasks and processes of different types and to accomplish them successfully, we must have the correct tools. In that sense, first of all we must define our tasks to know what type of program to occupy. For example, if you are trying to resize, change formats or compress images, it is best to have a tool that supports batch processing.

In that sense, we want to introduce you to PhotoResizerOk, an application for Windows where you can apply changes to many images at the same time.

Imaging and batch processing – the combination you need

If your tasks on images refer to resizing or formatting, you will most likely need to apply the same values ​​to all photos. This is generally done with images destined for the web, which must be processed so that their weight and size are adequate for the load of the page. Although they are processes that are quite fast, when the number of elements is high, it can be very complicated.

This is where batch processing comes in, allowing you to repeat the same changes on all the images we have. A feature that defines our leading application today: PhotoResizerOK.

Among the functions that we can occupy in this application we have the compression of images and the change of format. Additionally, you can add watermarks using batch processing, allowing you to add it to all images in one step. PhotoResizerOk is an application designed to give immediate results and therefore, we can load our images by simply dragging them to the interface.

Batch image processing is quite fast, at an estimated 1GB per minute. Likewise, we can say that the application’s resource consumption is not excessive, so it will not represent a requirement for the team.

If you have to deal with the resizing of images, compression or change of format on a recurring basis, you should try this application. It will save you a lot of time and effort, allowing the processing of your files with a single click.

To prove it, follow this link.

.