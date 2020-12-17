MobileiphoneTech NewsReviewsPhone Reviews

PhotoRoom, the popular iPhone app to empty photo backgrounds, is now available on Android

By Brian Adam
PhotoRoom, the popular iPhone app to empty photo backgrounds, is now available on Android
PhotoRoom, the popular iPhone app to empty photo backgrounds, is now available on Android

Photo editing is a new contender on Android with PhotoRoom, the famous app to empty the backgrounds of images: the developers have brought it to Google Play. Editing photos, collages, personalization, emptying of backgrounds and much more: PhotoRoom is a very useful complement when it comes to publishing content on social networks.

Uploading a photo to Instagram, or posting it to Twitter, doesn’t require much more than pulling out your phone, pressing the camera’s shutter button, and sharing the result. Now, standing out from the rest is not so easy, especially when photo editors enter the equation. How to effortlessly achieve a unique, personalized and professionally designed image? PhotoRoom is very popular on iOS as it does just that. And it has just landed on Android with all its virtues, also disadvantages.

Empty the background of the photos, create collages and edit the images as you wish

Photoroom Android

PhotoRoom is a free application that offers great collection of tools based on photo editing. Its main claim is the possibility of perfectly cropping people from photo backgrounds, but it doesn’t stop there: with PhotoRoom you can get a creative image combining a multitude of elements. Predefined designs, portraits, objects … All at the click of a button on the screen and with an extremely simple, also intuitive interface.

The app has more than 1,000 templates with which to create image compositions to taste. It allows embedding objects and people cut out of the background, also adding texts and editing their typography. Further, all templates can be customized according to needs, either to upload a collage to Instagram or to create tabs for an online store. And with really good results: PhotoRoom works well, it is very powerful and very easy to use.

Photoroom Android

PhotoRoom is a free application for a collection of actions and templates, for the rest you need a subscription (29.99 euros per year with a seven-day trial). You can use the removal of backgrounds in portraits at no cost, for example; or create collages and other basic compositions (includes a small watermark that can be cropped very easily). AND always with Internet access: PhotoRoom does not perform processes locally.

PhotoRoom - Studio Photo Editor

PhotoRoom – Studio Photo Editor

  • Developer: Artizans of Photo Video Background Editor App
  • Download it at: Google play
  • Price: Free
  • Category: Photography
