Photos and videos can also be automatically deleted from WhatsApp

Telegram has become famous for having among its options the possibility of creating what it calls as “secret chats”, and that allow participants not to leave a trace of what they say or send, Since each text, photo or document that we send is automatically deleted after a period of time that we can configure.

WhatsApp, unfortunately, has not yet implemented them but in return works on a couple of functions that try to emulate something similar. These are messages that are automatically removed from a chat after a series of hours, days, or weeks have passed. When the set time expires, it is permanently deleted and cannot be recovered.

Now also attachments

What you have just verified in the last of the betas that has arrived on Android, 2.20.201.1., Is that It will also be possible to send, in addition to text messages, other common WhatsApp elements such as photos, videos and GIFs With this self-destruct tag: after the set time, boom !!, and they will jump through the air. As WABetaInfo colleagues detail, “WhatsApp is working on a new feature called Expiring Media”, which offers a similar operation to “Expiring Messages”. So much so that in the original news they speculate that it is some extension added to the main one, so we are not facing an absolute novelty but rather an improvement or update.

Content that expires on WhatsApp. WABetaInfo

This deletion of multimedia content do not think that it only affects us, also the person, or groups, who receive it. So, If we mark a week as the maximum period for a photo to be deleted, after that time that file will be deleted the history of the conversation and, therefore, of all the devices that have been able to see it. Also, we can configure it so that this automatic deletion occurs just after leaving a certain chat, something that is very useful to disappear without a trace as if we had thrown a smoke bomb on an Assassin’s Creed.

When the function is enabled the user will be able to touch the new button to send the media with the expiration date and attach the label automatic deletion, in such a way that an icon will appear within the information of the photo, video or GIF that indicates that we are facing content with an expiration date. Now, as always, it’s time to imagine when WhatsApp will decide to publish these news. Although there are so many that accumulate since.