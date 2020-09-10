Tech News

Photos of the discovery of well-preserved mammoth bones: they look like they died yesterday

By Brian Adam
Photos of the discovery of well-preserved mammoth bones: they look like they died yesterday
Photos of the discovery of well-preserved mammoth bones: they look like they died yesterday

In the site of the new airport in Mexico City continue to appear incredibly well preserved mammoth bones. Not only that: more than 100 mammoths, camels, horses, bison, fish, birds, antelopes and rodents have already been recovered, according to army captain Jesus Cantoral, head of the excavation team.

Since the first discoveries were made in October of last year, the discoveries have been truly numerous: remains were found at 194 points on the site. Most of these animals are believed to have roamed the Earth between 10,000 and 25,000 years ago. Currently there is a team on the site dedicated to the extraction of animal remains, while workers are continuing to build the airport relentlessly.

Experts believe that mammoths were attracted to the area by food and water provided by a lake that existed in prehistoric times. In winter, however, the lake area became muddy, trapping giant mammals that starved to death. “The place had many natural resources, enough for these individuals to survive for a long time and for many generations“, according to archaeologist Araceli Yanez.

It is not the first time that such remains have been discovered in Mexico. In the 1970s, workers building the Mexico City metro found a mammoth skeleton. The same thing happened in 2012, when workers were building a wastewater treatment plant outside the capital.

The discoveries made near the airport area are not finished: some remains showed signs that the animals had been hunted, leading experts to conclude that at the time they discovered “the world’s first mammoth trap”. Waiting for the next discoveries at the site (and in the capital rich in remains) we just have to enjoy the incredible photos that you will find at the bottom of the news.

