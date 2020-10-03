Photoshop: How to make a portrait or bokeh effect to a photo

Since 2016, with the launch of the iPhone 7 Plus, mobiles have included the so-called portrait mode . This effect is nothing more than blurring the background of an image while the foreground stays in focus, emulating the bokeh or blur effect that reflex or mirror-less cameras create . However, there are mobiles that do not do it well, and we can always achieve a better result if we do it manually on the computer. Therefore, we are going to show you how to make the blur effect in Photoshop .

Surely many times you have wondered why a camera generates higher quality images and why they can generate a blur effect that mobile cameras can only simulate using software. There are three important variables to consider: sensor size, aperture, and focal length.

Why don’t mobiles create a bokeh effect natively

All these three variables result in a depth of field that varies depending on the device taking the photo. This depth depends, above all, on the physical size of the lens used. The glass in the lenses of mobile phones is very small, just a few millimeters thick (around 4 mm), since the sensors are very small and already work well with that size. Because of this, almost everything we photograph with our mobile phone is in focus, such as a person that we are photographing as the background.

With a professional camera , the lens is much longer and the depth of field is minimized because the so-called “entrance pupil” is much smaller in the lens of a mobile. That is, the distance at which we can take a focused element is much shorter. Thanks to this, the desired blur effect is generated that gives such priority to the subject or element in the foreground.

From there, the focal length or aperture will give us even greater blurs. The larger the aperture (a smaller f / number), the shallower the depth of field and the more out of focus the image will be. If we use a telephoto lens, the depth of field also decreases, so using a telephoto lens with a high focal length and a large aperture (for example, a 200mm at f / 2.8) will generate a high level of blur.

However, for portraits it is best to always use a 50mm lens on a full frame camera, and the smaller its aperture, the richer the blur. The f / 1.2 lenses are the most expensive at 50 mm, and there are manufacturers who have even dropped from F / 1, with a very short focus distance where, if you fail no matter how little it is in the subject’s eye, the photo will be very poorly focused.

On a mobile phone, no matter how much we see data like f / 1.8 or even / 1.5, the figures are not comparable at all because the actual aperture depends on the size of the sensor. A 50mm f / 1.8 lens designed for Full Frame cameras, used on an APS-C, has a focal length and ‘true’ aperture of f / 2.88, where you have to multiply by the sensor crop (an APS-C is 1.6 times smaller than a Full Frame). Thus, a mobile lens advertised as f / 1.8 actually has an aperture that can be higher than f / 10 depending on the size of the sensor.

If to all that we add that the focal lengths of mobiles are usually small when using wide-angle or ultra-wide-angle lenses, the possibility of achieving a bokeh is impossible if you do not use software.

How to emulate portrait mode in Adobe Photoshop

Therefore, we are going to see some of the options that we have at our disposal to create a blur, bokeh or portrait effect in Photoshop. The photo that we are going to use is taken with an APS-C reflex camera, so it already has a pretty good blur where the subject is well isolated from the background. However, that approach could be even better, since the photo is taken at a focal length of 45mm at f / 4 (72mm at f / 6.4 equivalent in Full Frame). So we have plenty of room to create an even more spectacular blur.

Step one: select the subject

The first step is to add the image that we are going to use and create a copy of the image. To do this, we press Control + J to create a duplicate, or we can use Control + C and Control + V if we want. Now, in the copied image, we select the object. Here we can use our favorite tool, where, depending on the photo, one will be better than another.

Here we are going to use the Select object tool (by pressing the W key or going to the tools on the left to select), and we are going to press the button that says «Select subject».

This selection is not perfect, and therefore we can regulate it by going to Select and apply mask to improve the selection. Before going there, we hide the layer that we have in the background to be able to see the transparency selection correctly.

We can also “paint” by hand to erase excessive edges that we do not want to have, using the mask itself or the Quick Selection tool, available in the same Object Selection drop-down menu that we went to at the beginning. In my case, I had to slightly improve the selection on one ear and on the jersey. The most complicated part is usually the hair, for which it is more comfortable to use the mask or Photoshop brushes.

Before undoing the selection, in the mask section, we click on “send to: Layer mask”, so that we have the selection trimmed and available to make modifications to our liking.

Second step: fill in the background

The next step is to make a copy of the background again, staying as we see in the following image. We are going to call this new copy Blur, and the one with the mask we are going to call Subject.

Now, what we have to do is select the clipping, for which we will left click while we are pressing the Keyboard Control on the black image that we have created in the mask. Thus, we will recover the complete selection that we have made. Now, let’s go to Selection – Modify – Expand. Depending on the resolution of the photo, we will have to expand more or less pixels. This photo is 24 MP, and the expansion has to be with enough margin around it, so I have chosen 100 pixels.

The result of this is the same selection that we had before, but expanded 80 pixels around our body. This is important because what we are going to do is fill in the background, and replace ourselves in the layer that we have as the background. This has to be done this way because, if we don’t do it, when we blur the background we would start to appear in the blurred part, and it looks very bad. Therefore, with the Blur layer selected, we are going to go to Edit> Fill, having the option to be in “Content: According to content”.

After doing so, if we hide the main layer, we will see the background with content that is probably poorly filled, but we don’t care because that part will be out of focus.

Now, with the Blur layer selected, we go to Filters and select Convert for smart filters to be able to adjust the value later.

Apply the blur effect

The only thing left is to apply the blur effect to the background. Here we can use various Photoshop tools, but a very basic one is Gaussian Blur. With this, we have the following image, with a much more unfocused background that we can adjust as we want.

We leave you two images with the before and after. In this image the difference is not very substantial because it was made with a SLR, but with a mobile camera the difference is very large, and we will be able to adjust the edges much better with respect to what mobile phones usually do through software, than in most cases leave a lot to be desired.

If we want to do better, we have more advanced tools within Photoshop. Among them we have the blur gallery that aims to emulate bokeh. To do this, we go back to Filter> Blur Effects Gallery.

In this case we are going to use Field Blur . With this tool we can select pins to tell Photoshop where to apply the blur. We can adjust the amount of blur, which is applied in a kind of small circles emulating the real bokeh, in addition to adjusting the tilt, distortion blur of rotation, or even add speed blur.

Thus, the final result that we have is the following, with a much more realistic blur in the furthest area.