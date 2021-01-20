Piazza WIFI Italia: will the state network finally be a reality?

Free internet for everyone, anywhere in the country, even in the smallest and most difficult to reach municipalities. A dream, a utopia that Italy has been trying to achieve for some time thanks to the project carried out by the Ministry of Economic Development. Piazza Wifi Italy allows the municipalities that join it to offer their citizens a free and accessible wifi network.

The project, developed in fits and starts over the years, continues to grow, sees more and more common within it and offers a free app that you can use for navigation. The goal is to cover the whole country with free hotspots, also including health and hospital structures: where municipalities and structures are equipped with “proprietary” connection systems, will the state be able to make up for its shortcomings and impose its connection system throughout Italy?

Public Wifi

To date the municipalities to be reached by the “public Wifi” are more than 3200, with installation priority for the locations affected by the earthquake in central Italy in 2016 and small municipalities with a population of less than 2000 inhabitants, which have been the most penalized for years due to the absence of high-performance connections or high-speed networks. Since 2019, Tim has been responsible for installing the hotspots, thanks to a loan of approximately 45 million euros: municipalities can apply directly online and citizens can use the connections available through a dedicated app.

The project aims to be modern and unique throughout the country, creating a national network worthy of the name with free access points that integrate with existing public networks. All this to give citizens the opportunity to connect for free even in the smallest municipalities, while offering tourists the opportunity to take advantage of a free, accessible, widespread and advertised wifi network.

A capillary network

THE 6045 hotspot so far installed have allowed approx 400 thousand users to use the app to connect, a very important service in a time when leaving the house was impossible and the pandemic has radically changed many of our habits. The new app aims to make registration and connection simpler and more effective, wherever you are in the country: just register and have the app on your device to be automatically connected to one of the Wifi hotspots. Italy.

A complete and updated map of all connection points in the area will also be offered, in order to know in advance about which municipalities and in which areas they are present. 2021 will be the year in which we will try to make everything even more widespread, advertising the news to citizens and offering additional services that make the best possible use of these free connections.

A problematic project

Could this be the right time for the birth of a network that makes internet connection less problematic in the less populated and accessible areas of our country? The project of a single network has been in place for at least three years but has always been left to navigate at the mercy of problems and difficulties. The state network, wherever it has been implemented, it has always proved unstable, intuitive and unable to keep up with modern connection systems and 4G. A network defined by everyone as not performing, not suitable for modern uses and the huge amount of data that move our smartphones and their applications.

In the imagined utopia, Piazza Wifi had to be able to make up for the lack of internet in public places and in smaller municipalities, offering an alternative and fast connection system. In reality, however, we have encountered the problems that plague most public networks: low signal quality and negligible speed even for the most common uses.

A new hope

The hope is that the new investments and its hotspots can finally offer users a real alternative system to be able to surf the net, a connection perhaps not as fast as a 4G but still stable and suitable for normal use. If the mobile connections of the various private operators have long been the masters to the sound of ever higher speeds and ever more numerous gigs, it would still be necessary to have a network capable of offering itself as a more than valid alternative, especially in public places. and in those where the fastest connections do not arrive.

The Internet is now an essential public service that the state should try to offer without letting private individuals and operators rage. Many municipalities are often cut off from good connections, forcing users to subscribe or subscribe very cheap. Precisely in these places the public hand should make itself felt with greater force, to give a chance to users who do not have it and to emphasize the importance of the internet and its being above all a common good.

To the future

2021 will be a fundamental year for the success of the project. It will be this year, after the allocations of the past months, that it will have to demonstrate all its potential, going to offer what it was promised from the beginning: a state network worthy of the name, widely spread and available in equal measure from north to south, with a greater preference for areas less reached by high-speed internet. Covid, between smart working, distance learning and streaming, has shown how being always connected online has become an indispensable prerogative for everyone. Home and mobile networks are often not enough to guarantee the highest possible level of connectivity.

It therefore becomes essential to create new possibilities, offer valid alternatives, give everyone the opportunity to use the network in the best possible way. A public network that can deliver all this where it is most needed should represent the technological future of any developed country. The hope is that the next few months will give Italy the opportunity to finally prove itself in step with the times, bridging the technological gap that has plagued some areas for years. Will we talk about an Italy that is finally all equally connected?