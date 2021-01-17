Tech News

PicsArt, an app with everything you need to edit images and videos

By Brian Adam
Nowadays almost everyone has edited an image or a video for their social networks. This is something that is evident when we take a tour of Facebook, Instagram or Twitter and see content of people of all ages, based on editing images or videos. For this, there are dozens of alternatives, but today we want to present one that you will not need anything else with.

Its name is PicArts and it is an app for Android with the ability to edit images and videos on the same site.

Edit images and videos in the same app

The idea of ​​having comprehensive applications is to not need anything else to work. That is, if you have to edit a video after an image, you will not have to download a new application or change apps to do it. The fact of having the same work area for our projects allows us to maintain the uniformity of the process and improve our productivity.

For this reason, PicArts is a very interesting alternative to edit videos and images, without the need for another complementary option. In addition, we are talking about a free application with dozens of very useful functions.

When we turn our eyes to the options it presents for editing images, we can find the possibility of creating collages, removing backgrounds, embellishing images, adding text, applying filters, in addition to all the basic editing functions.

For its part, in video editing we will find the possibility of creating videos with images and music, creating material for TikTok, cutting videos, changing background and applying effects.

In this way, if you have needs in the field of images and also in the audiovisual, you can work everything from the same app. PicArts is very easy to use, all the options are very well located and accessible. Do not hesitate to try this app if you are looking to obtain quality photos and videos, without having too much knowledge in the area.

To obtain the, follow this link.

.

