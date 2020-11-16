Picture Editor, a free and easy to use online photo editor

Image editing is a task that has gone beyond specialized programs to become accessible to everyone. Thus, at this time we can have not only installable and portable desktop tools, but we also have online options. These can get us out of trouble in those moments when you need a photo editor, but we don’t have one on hand, so online alternatives are quite useful.

In that sense, we want to introduce you to Picture Editor, an online tool where you can easily edit your images from the browser.

An online photo editor for any time

The big difference in terms of usefulness between desktop and online tools is that the latter are always available. That is, if we are in a situation in which we do not have the executable or the installer of an app, we are left tied. On the contrary, in the same situation we could occupy Picture Editor in a matter of seconds and make the edits we want. This online photo editor stands out for this and for its ease of use, allowing any user to quickly become familiar.

To start using Picture Editor, the first thing to do is follow the link at the end of this article. When you enter the web, the work area immediately receives you with a message indicating that you open your image, create one from scratch or select one of the examples.

Among the features that Picture Editor incorporates we have the possibilities of cropping, resizing, rotating and in general all the basic options. Additionally, you can add text, draw by hand, incorporate stickers and also frames. The last options in the bar at the top of the interface refer to modifying the corners of the image and the background.

Picture Editor is a fairly reliable online application and its free nature makes it much more attractive. To prove it, follow this link.

