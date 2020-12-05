Picture Restore, the AI ​​capable of restoring images automatically

Taking into account that, broadly speaking, Artificial Intelligence is based on algorithm training, the image processes are perfect for this. So we have seen many developments based on AI with the ability to recognize elements, colorize black and white photos and more. In this sense, we want to present you an online application capable of restoring images automatically.

Its name is Picture Restore and just by uploading an image, its AI will detect imperfections in the image to correct it.

A way to restore images without intervention

The processes to restore images are carried out by professionals in this branch, who have the knowledge to reconstruct photos from a base image. However, this requires hours of work in front of the computer filling in incomplete areas, copying pixels that can fit in certain parts and more. However, AI has the potential to multiply our learning pace and Picture Restore shows this.

So, through this tool, the hours of work to restore images are reduced to a process of a few seconds. Sure, development at the moment is in its beta phase and the results are not perfect, but quite surprising.

As we mentioned before, the process of using Picture Restore for the user is reduced to two simple steps: upload an image and download the result. In that sense, when you enter the website, it will be enough to scroll down a little to find the identified area to load the image.

After a few seconds, the restored image will appear and you will only have to click on it to download it. Picture Restore is able to correct imperfections such as scratches and also sharpen the faces in the image much better, if any. It will also enhance the color of the image in order to make it look much more vivid than the original photo.

So far the tool only supports images with a maximum resolution of 1280 × 1280. However, after passing the beta phase these requirements will be expanded, something that surely will not take too long considering the potential of the app. Picture Restore is a great example of the potential of AI by minimizing the effort that certain jobs take.

To prove it, follow this link.

