Pikkano, an app to encrypt photos and share them safely

In our day, security and privacy are factors that we must always keep in the foreground. Neglecting these elements can lead to leaks of our data and this involves everything from keys to videos and photos. Sharing images could also violate our security and in that sense, we will present you an alternative with which you can encrypt photos before sharing them.

Its name is Pikkano and it is a security tool aimed at sharing images as safely as possible.

Encrypt your photos to protect your privacy

We sometimes share images that may contain sensitive information. Perhaps we have confidence in the recipient, however, this does not imply that the person is careful with security issues, which means that it is possible that the information can be seen by someone else. To avoid this in any type of file, encryption processes are applied that leave the information unreadable until the file is decrypted. In that sense, we can also encrypt photos and this is precisely what Pikkano offers.

If you want to share an image with private information, you can encrypt it before and determine how many times it can be decrypted or for how long it can remain visible. In this way, you will have control of the security of your file to avoid leaks.

Pikkano is also characterized by its ease of use, offering two very simple options and a simple process. To begin, you must decide whether you will select the image from the gallery or directly from the camera. Then, you will have to determine the number of times it can be deciphered or the time interval in which it will remain visible.

Finally, all that remains is to send the image and it can only be opened or decrypted with Pikkano, so the recipient will have to install it. In this way, you can maintain the security of the information you share just by encrypting the photos.

The app is available for iOS and Android in this link.

.