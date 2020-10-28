Pikmin 3 Deluxe Review: The wonders of nature on Nintendo Switch

The beauty of Pikmin is that, quite simply, it is not there anything like Pikmin. Miyamoto’s creature is in fact an absolute unicum, inside and outside the universe of the Great N. An experiment born in 2002 on GameCube – legend has it following the sudden passion of His Majesty Shigeru for gardening – which draws its origins from unforgettable demo of Super Mario 128.

The idea behind Pikmin is to create a delicious hybrid between a real-time strategy and an action game: an immediate and highly original experience, which will put you in control of a legion of colorful creatures halfway between animals and plants. You will have to use their innate special abilities to explore the scenarios around you, get the better of your enemies and collect valuable resources. Always and in any case by sunset, because with the falling of darkness on PNF 404 (a planet that is actually the Earth of the future, devastated by a nuclear catastrophe mentioned in a very indirect way) terrible predators rage.

A small format adventure

The mechanics have remained substantially unchanged over the years: Pikmin is a real-time strategy game in which you will have to manage an army of homunculi ready to sacrifice themselves for you, a challenge in which unity is always and in any case strength. Especially in the delicious fights against impromptu opponents (if you want to learn more, here is a special on the bestiary of Pikmin), passages with an exquisitely action flavor that give an enviable dynamism to the gameplay. It is precisely the balance between very different elements, blended in every way in an impeccable way, that makes the saga so special: with measure and intelligence the game will lead you, step by step, towards a galvanizing triumph of multitasking.

Small tricks – such as the removal of the fixed number of days, an element that harnessed the first episode too rigidly – led the saga to Pikmin 3, which is the episode that undoubtedly represents the apex of the series. The chapter of maturity, of the awareness of one’s own means, of the great richness of contents … but unfortunately not that of consecration. In spite of the objectively out of the ordinary quality and undeniable inspiration, Pikmin has never actually made the leap in quality of the very greats. In short, it has not reached the level of Nintendo branded heavyweights, on par with Super Mario, Zelda and the rest of the top of the class.

In the wake of what happened with several other Wii U exclusives, from Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker to Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze (by the way, here the review of Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze) passing through Mario Kart 8, the hope of the Great N is that this re-edition for Nintendo Switch can therefore represent the opportunity for redemption that the adorable creatures deserve perhaps more than anyone else. As can already be seen from the name, Pikmin 3 Deluxe is the definitive version of a half masterpiece. A peer-to-peer reissue of the title released in 2013 on Wii U, featuring a series of adjustments aimed at making the experience even more comprehensive and more enjoyable.

On the technical front there are no improvements whatsoever, for a production that despite the seven years on its shoulders still makes its figure today: Pikmin knows how to give glimpses made very pleasant by the phenomenal art direction and from the funny madness of the protagonists, in a videogame with a peculiar and highly distinctive personality. A game in which the sense of discovery and wonder are a constant from the first to the last hour (for the record, it will take you about fifteen to get to the end credits): a recognizable but also deformed megaminimondo, framed by the unusual perspective of weird aliens a few inches tall. Thus it happens that a flowerbed is transformed into a landscape to be explored, that a tiny pond becomes an impassable expanse of water or that a common grove appears as the most exotic of scenarios.

From the past with fury (and delicacy)

With the graphics remained the same of the time, the “Deluxe” of the title is therefore motivated in terms of playability and content. The Nintendo Switch debut sees a general rebalancing of enemies, the ability to select different difficulty levels, the addition of a hint system to help novice users, and a improved control system, with a flawless new lock-on and a handy command to send Pikmin to attack en masse. All without counting an unpublished prologue and epilogue, with extra missions that deepen the history of old acquaintances like Olimar and Louie: a sop that, while not surprising, will satisfy fans of the first hour.

But what can really make the difference in Pikmin 3 Deluxe is the ability to enjoy the entire campaign, as well as the pleasant extra modes, in the company of another player. Paradoxically in two Pikmin even gives the best of itself: as a couple you can in fact coordinate, maximizing the collection day to 100% in an entrancing symphony under the banner of multitasking at the same time. Thanks to the split screen, the action becomes double: in the role of two of the three tiny explorers protagonists you will be able to collaborate, trying to pursue a common goal, or to separate, dividing the hundred warriors at will to explore opposite areas of the intricacies and fascinating worlds that make up the game.

When, after a few hours, Pikmin 3 Deluxe begins to engage seriously, believe me there is something to be amazed. As per Nintendo tradition, you will be led step by step towards an apotheosis that will see you pass from shy boy scouts to unstoppable fearless leaders, with an overview and a mastery of your means, to say the least exciting. You will learn to manage the rhythms of the exploration, to plan the movements in advance, to modify in real time the composition of your army according to the environment and the opponents, taking advantage of the natural abilities of the various Pikmin.

Although singularly defenseless, your mysterious Earth allies will prove to be priceless creatures: the red Pikmin are great fighters and resist flames, the yellows conduct electricity, the blues can breathe underwater, the rock-type ones break the most resistant surfaces and pink shuttlecock. An authentic living arsenal capable of defeating any type of threat, solving simple puzzles in the meantime and carrying gargantuan weights like tireless ants.

In the background – but actually also in the foreground – atruly unmatched atmosphere, with the documentary nature of a crew of unpresentable scholars scattered who knows where, in a context in which even a strawberry can turn into the most incredible of alien treasures. To crown the whole, for the more curious, there is the Piklopedia, or a Wiki within the game that describes with a naturalistic imprint the flora and fauna of a world that is ours and yet not.

Because, just as the clear message ecological background, attention is also to be found in the little things, in the details, in the details that are there in front of our eyes but that we are often too distracted or dull to see.