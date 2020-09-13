Ping Pong Fury, the most fun table tennis with online games and touch control

A new table tennis game has landed on the Android app store: Ping Pong Fury, a fun one-on-one multiplayer (PvP) title in which you have to climb positions in the ranking by dint of winning games. Very well adapted touch control, quick encounters and a multitude of collectibles.

It’s not that ping pong is a very popular sport in sports games, but we do have a title on Android that represents this sport very well: Table Tennis. This game already has a certain tradition in our system, although it has continued to receive updates to keep up to date. And its developers decided to transfer the accumulated experience to a new game with the same theme, although with an online PvP style: Ping Pong Fury.

Quick games with easy-to-learn touch control

As with Table Tennis, in Ping Pong Fury we control the racket or paddle by placing our finger on the phone. By sliding across the screen we can return the balls while applying speed and effect to the blows, all in a simple way and without involving excessive learning. Although yes, mastering control is not so easy: it will take many games to achieve it.

Ping Pong Fury maintains many of the characteristics that prevail in well-known PvP titles, such as Clash Royale. The game includes a large catalog of shovels, balls and shoes, it is what is called as ‘Bag’. Depending on the quality of this equipment (as we evolve we can apply more effect and speed to the blows) the level of the stock market will rise, it is one of the values ​​that Ping Pong Fury uses to match opponents. We will also go up in league and level: this is decisive when it comes to obtaining the rewards for victories, also the number of fans that will follow us as a player.

The sporting events are charged with emotion, although the rest of the game can be somewhat monotonous, also limited. Ping Pong Fury puts too much interest in upgrading items, also in prize chests: These chests, known as capsules, are key to obtaining improvements.

The game gives away capsules every day, the rest is obtained by winning matches. And they have different quality: the higher the level, the better the prizes. AND more we will have to wait to get them; time that can be eliminated with gems, second currency of the game.

The developers have come up with a really fun ping pong game, too graphics and physics are at an excellent level. Its arcade style makes it very easy to learn, although not so much mastery enough to climb the ranks. Chaining ‘smashes’ is a real vice, without a doubt it is the best.

Ping pong Fury is currently in closed beta: you can sign up for the download by accessing this link. The online mode already works, although at first most of the opponents are ‘bots’ very easy to win.