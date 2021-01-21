Pinterest adds a featured Stories bar

- Advertisement -

Pinterest launched its Stories last September, becoming one of the pioneering platforms in trying to imitate the success of Instagram stories. Later, LinkedIn would come with their Stories and Twitter, with their Fleets, as they call their stories, before the end of 2020.

In the case of Pinterest, keep in mind that although they may have a appearance similar to the rest of Stories on other social networks, they work slightly differently, since they don’t necessarily disappear within 24 hours of being published. In addition, each of them is linked to a Pin, as the publications on this platform are called.

In any case, the format is similar. It’s about a vertical content, to which different images or videos can be added to tell a story and add more context to a standard Pin.

Pinterest launched them as a trial, as we say, five months ago, and enabled them only for some content creators. Since then it has been testing their operation and allowing more users to use them, although they have not yet been launched for all the 442 million users that Pinterest already has.

Now the company has launched a couple of new functions that confirm the commitment to the Stories format on the platform. Pinterest has just launched a new Stories bar at the top of the social network’s home screen.

Its format is similar to that of Instagram, Twitter and the rest of social networks with ephemeral content. In the case of Pinterest, Featured Stories posted by users who are followed on Pinterest are also displayed. In addition, Stories with several participants are also shown, which are indicated by several circles of several users in the same panel, as can be seen in the image.

Of course, it must be borne in mind that not all Pinterest users yet They have this new panel available, but it is being gradually deployed in all accounts and it is expected that in the coming weeks everyone will be able to upload Stories and have this panel of highlighted stories.

