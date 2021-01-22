Pinterest adds eyeshadow to its virtual makeup tool

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Pinterest, which this week launched a navigation bar for Stories like the one that other social networks such as Instagram, LinkedIn or Twitter have, closes the week with a new interesting launch.

Pinterest already allowed to try lipstick through augmented reality

In this case, it is a new functionality for their “Try On” tool, which allows users to test how certain makeup would suit them in an inclusive way. Until now they could be seen with different shades of lipstick, but now Pinterest adds a new category to the tool that works through virtual reality: eye shadows.

From now on, through the Pinterest app, you can virtually try on eyeshadow products from brands like Lancome, YSL, Urban Decay and NYX Cosmetics.

All you have to do is access the Pinterest mobile application and access the camera, in the Lens function. You will have more than 4,000 eyeshadows available, but so you know which ones to choose more easily, Pinterest will select those that best match your skin tone.

It doesn’t stop there, Pinterest too will recommend “looks that would suit you” so you can dare to change your image if you wish. Of course, all the products shown in the «Try On» tool, both lipsticks and eyeshadows, can be purchased directly from Pinterest in specialized stores and stores.

Google also has a function similar to that of Pinterest, and allows users, through the use of augmented reality, to try on makeup from home. You just have to search for the desired lipstick or eye shadow brand from your mobile.

That is if, in both cases, the function not available for all countries. Both companies will gradually implement it in all territories, so if it is not yet available where you live, be patient. You will have no choice but to go to your usual establishment.

.