Pinterest expands advertising to Latin America

- Advertisement -

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Pinterest users in Latin America soon they will see advertising formats and content between the boards and collections they visit on the platform, while companies will be able to “buy” these advertising spaces and invest in Pinterest to bring the content they want to their target audience and thus achieve the objectives set out in their marketing strategies on the networks social.

Pinterest launches its advertising products in Brazil and will soon take them to Mexico, Argentina, Colombia and Chile

Pinterest – which already has 459 million users worldwide – will launch all its advertising formats in Latin America throughout 2021. It begins to do so today in Brazil, where the first advertising formats are already available from this week.

The company has selected this market in the first place because it is one of the largest in the region, with more than 210 million inhabitants, and also one of the main points of expansion for US companies in the subcontinent. Among them, those of social networks. For example, for Facebook it is a key market, from where it executes the commercial policy for the rest of the area. Also for Spotify, Brazil is one of the main countries within its strategy.

But Pinterest will not remain solely in Brazil. According to Jon Kaplan, General Director of Sales for Pinterest worldwide, Brazil is one of the most important markets for the company in number of users after the United States, but the international strategy of the platform goes much further.

Thus, before the end of the year, Pinterest will launch its advertising options first in Mexico, and then it will do so in Argentina, Colombia and Chile, in this order according to the manager, although this could change in the coming months.

According to Pinterest, 79% of its users already reside outside the United States, their native country, while only 17% of their income comes from outside the United States. The company markets its advertising products in other European countries, such as Spain, where it launched them in 2019, but it wants to expand the market to also reach other areas and increase revenue. Within this strategy, Latin America has been identified as a key piece.

.