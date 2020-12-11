Pinterest launches new features to create and order pins on boards

Pinterest has launched three new functions that are already available to the 442 million monthly active users that the platform has, and that will serve to facilitate navigation through the boards – 30% more have been created in the last six months on the occasion of the coronavirus pandemic-, communication between users or even so that each one can create a wish list with gifts for Christmas, among other things.

All three Pinterest news are now available to 442 million users worldwide

These are the three novelties that Pinterest has launched and that are already in operation:

-Notes for oneself: From now on Pinterest users can add private notes to their pins, both those found in public boards and in private boards, as personal reminders about what to buy or what they have found a product. They can also be used even in collaborative boards to communicate any information to the rest of the team working on the project, as a rudimentary form of private communication within the platform.

This “notes” function has already been tested as part of the tests that Pinterest is carrying out to allow joining classes or events in Zoom directly from the platform, something that will be launched next year.

– Toolbar for dashboards– This feature is already enabled for active boards with more than 150 pins. Through the new toolbar displayed at the top of the dashboard, users can sort the pins according to different available actions, such as “add more ideas”, “organize content” or “things to do”.

-Favorites: Users will be able to indicate which are their favorite pins within a board that has a lot of content. They will only have to mark each publication that they want to be highlighted by clicking on the star that is shown under the content.

.