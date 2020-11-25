Pinterest will allow you to sign up for classes and events through Zoom

Pinterest is developing a series of features, currently in testing phase, that will allow users to promote their virtual events, as well as courses and learning sessions, and even allow others to directly sign up for them in Zoom without leaving Pinterest.

Pinterest, which already has 367 million users per month, wants to become part of the world of online events

In a context marked by the coronavirus pandemic and the need to telecommute and receive remote online training, it is not surprising that Pinterest, which has already surpassed 367 million active users per month, wants to enter the field of online events , as other social networks such as Facebook or LinkedIn have already done. There is currently no confirmed release date, although Pinterest has confirmed that it is working “in new ways to help creators connect with their audience.”

When the feature is available to all users, online class creators will be able to use new Pinterest boards to report on their activities and post, for example, a promotion or give more details about the subject to be taught. They may also include a link to enter an online store, upload student notes, photos, schedules and other resources that they consider important to share with the audience. In addition, to improve communication between creators and attendees, there will be the option of creating a group chat room where you can exchange opinions or resolve doubts.

For the registration of these events from Pinterest, the function will have a button called “Book”. By pressing it, the user will be guided to the registration form for the event directly in Zoom. After completing it, you will receive an email with the confirmation and details about the event. The dashboard will also display buttons to download the Zoom app, copy the link to the room, or join the event directly.

It was the reverse technology engineer Jane Manchun Wong, who discovered this development by Pinterest by reviewing the code of the app. Pinterest hasn’t even confirmed the tests, so it’s not known when this feature might be ready.

