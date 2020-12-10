Pinturillo 2, be the best guessing the word behind the drawing …

Today we bring you a simple game that will make you have a good time through drawing. In Pinturillo 2 you will have to guess a hidden word through a drawing, be the first to guess to win the best score. Do you dare to try it?

Pinturillo 2, guess the word through any kind of pictures

Take on different players by guessing the hidden word through the clues that will be shown in the game. Pinturillo 2 is a simple game in which the only instrument you have to play is drawing. If you run into good draftsmen, you can probably guess quickly, in this case you will score 60 points per word. You have 99 seconds to guess the word, if time runs out you will have to wait for the next drawing to guess.

As in all kinds of games there is some cheating. You can draw anything, even words. Of course, if the strategy is clear, you won’t be able to give away the score to the other players. How to hit the hidden word? You can write in the chat and if you can guess, the message on the screen will show you the hidden word and the other players will know that you have won. As long as the second hand keeps dropping the score as well. That is, if it takes 20 or 10 seconds, the score you can achieve will be the total (20 or 10) seconds remaining the moment you guess.

The game environment is the simplest, it achieved success in web format

Two million players a month were enough for Pinturillo 2 to arrive in a mobile version for iOS and Android. You can create private rooms but there is a small flaw in the game. In my case, I couldn’t create it or connect to other private rooms. What you can do is connect to random public rooms or be in the lobby to select the room of your choice.