Pixel 2/2 XL receive their latest software update

By Abraham
Google Pixel 2
Pixel 2/2 XL receive their latest software update

Abraham

After three years in support, the Pixel 2 has received its latest update from Google: a November security patch coming out for devices this month. Google’s support calendar indicates that the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will not have guaranteed security updates after October 2020. Google announced the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL in October 2017. The two devices were identical across all aspects except size, and stood out especially for its camera. Google was the first company to bet heavily on computational photography, and the results shown by the only camera that the Skin 2 had stood out above other smartphones with multiple cameras. The arrival of the Pixel 2 XL was not without its problems. The screen suffered from a few issues, including the tendency to show a bluish cast when viewing the screen from an angle.

